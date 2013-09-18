E-CIG HUB Announces Top E-Cig Starter Kits

London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/18/2013 -- A new review lists the best e cigarette starter kits for electronic cigarettes in the United Kingdom. This list represents a compilation of all the major brands of electronic cigarettes available in the UK in terms of their overall quality, price and effectiveness. This “best of” list is based on the opinions of those who have thoroughly tested all the e-cig products available in the UK.



Electronic cigarettes are regarded as alternatives to traditional tobacco cigarettes. The e-cig cartomizer for example is similar is size, shape and general appearance to a tobacco cigarette. However, the cartomizer contains a rechargeable battery, heating element and flavor liquid instead of tobacco. When the smoker draws in on an e-cig, the heating element turns the flavor liquid into water vapor which is then pulled into the lungs. Because there is no tobacco or the carcinogens associated with that product, electronic cigarettes are considered safe to use in public places.



For this review of the best starter kits for e-cigs available in the UK, the reviews began by testing out a wide variety of kits from the many different e-cig manufacturers. Each electronic cigarette starter kit has its own unique combination of products, but most of them include a rechargeable battery, recharging unit, cartomizers, and a selection of flavor liquids. Each product was reviewed for its quality, price, products provided and overall performance. Of the many tested, the top five were selected based on their superior, overall qualities.



For more information about this “best of” list for e-cigarette UK starter kits, visit E-CIG HUB.



Elizabeth Morgan

E-CIG HUB

London, United Kingdom

inquiry@ecighub.co.uk

http://www.ecighub.co.uk