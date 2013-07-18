E-CIG HUB Announces Vapourlites Review

London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/18/2013 -- A Vapourlites review has just been published, revealing new information about this product. The electronic cigarette has made great strides in the public eye over the past decade. Vapourlites is one of the newer brands of e-cigs on the market and provides customers with plenty of options.



The Vapourlites electronic cigarette is a device that has the size and appearance of a traditional tobacco cigarette. However, inside each Vapourlites e-cig is a battery, heating element and flavor liquid which may have nicotine. When the smoker draws in on the Vapourlites, the heating element turns the flavor liquid into water vapor which is then drawn into the lungs. There are none of the carcinogens present in electronic cigarettes because there is no tobacco. This makes Vapourlites permitted to use in public places.



In the review, there is information about the different starting kits, flavor liquids, and overall performance of the Vapourlites . The review covers in more detail the VL4T starting kit which includes a lithium battery, USB adaptor and a single tobacco cartomizer. The review explores the parameters of the Vapourlites in terms of what is included and how they respond under testing. The review also details the ratings given for the overall performance of this product.



In this particular review, there is extensive information about the Vapourlites that goes beyond the single VL4T starter kit that was reviewed. For more information and to read more about Vapourlites reviews , visit E-CIG HUB.



