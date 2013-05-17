E-CIG HUB Releases New E-Lites Review

London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/17/2013 -- A new review has been published about E-Lites electronic cigarettes . The review provides extensive information about the E-Lites product including the starter kit, the accessories and performance of the E-Lites.



E-Lites are electronic cigarettes that are fashioned in the shape of traditional tobacco cigarettes. Instead of using tobacco, E-Lites instead place nicotine in a flavor liquid package located in a cartomizer. Once the smoker draws in on the cartomizer, the liquid is heated which creates water vapor that is pulled into the lungs.



The E-Lites starter kit comprises of a USB charging cable, a USB to Mains adaptor, five cartomizers, two batteries and a portable charging case. The portable charging case allows a person to carry the five cartomizers around much like a pack of tobacco cigarettes. The E-Lites themselves have been designed with the appearance of tobacco cigarettes as well.



The E Lites ecig review comments on what is included in their starter kit, the duration of charge batteries, the convenience of the product, the number of flavors available and all the nuances as well. The purpose of the review is to give the reader the information necessary to make the best informed choice about the product. All the advantages and disadvantages of the product are listed as well to provide a clear point of view.



You can find out more about this E-Lites review and E-Lites electronic cigarettes in general by visiting E-CIG HUB.



Elizabeth Morgan

E-CIG HUB

London, United Kingdom

inquiry@ecighub.co.uk

http://www.ecighub.co.uk