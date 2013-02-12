E-Cig Insider Offering 10% Discount Code on Green Smoke Electronic Cigarettes

Las Vegas, NV -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/12/2013 -- E-Cig Insider, one of the leading websites on the internet for electronic cigarette reviews and coupon codes, is proud to announce that they have now published their comprehensive and unbiased Green Smoke review. Through their review, they aim to educate consumers about whether Green Smoke cigarettes are worth the investment, and how they compare to other leading brands. As well as providing a review, E-Cig Insider have also managed to get their hands on an exclusive Green Smoke discount and Green Smoke codes which gives shoppers a fantastic 10% discount. The coupon code must be entered during checkout to receive the 10% discount. This discount code is not expected to last for long, so consumers and shoppers alike are urged to take advantage of the meaty discount before it expires.



As well as getting an exclusive 10% discount on Green Smoke electronic cigarettes, shoppers will also benefit from the Green Smoke Cigarette Review offered by E-Cig Insider. They go over all of the core features and benefits of choosing to smoke with Green Smoke in comparison to other leading brands. They also talk about the smoke quality, the flavors, the build quality and battery life – including much, much more.



About E-Cig Insider

We are constantly scouring the web to find the best discounts for our visitors. Whether electronic cigarettes are on some fantastic sale or there are some secret coupon codes, we work tirelessly to help you find the best deals especially on Green Smoke Discount.



Matt McCarthy

contact@ecigin.com

Las Vegas, Nevada

http://www.ecigin.com/green-smoke-discount/