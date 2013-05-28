E-CIG Ready Announces 10% off GreenSmoke Coupon

Hollywood, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/28/2013 -- A new 10% off GreenSmoke coupon is being offered on any purchase from Green Smoke: ECIGREADY. Green Smoke electronic cigarettes are one of the more popular brand names in the country. Green Smoke provides a number of advantages for those who want to give up smoking traditional tobacco cigarettes.



Electronic cigarettes such as the Green Smoke consist of a cartomizer and battery that are in the size, shape and color of traditional tobacco cigarettes. When the smoker draws in on the Green Smoke product, the nicotine and flavor liquid inside are heated until they become water vapor. This vapor is drawn into the lungs and exhaled. Since the Green Smoke does not use tobacco, it is rumored to be safer to use in public places.



A typical Green Smoke starter kit consists of a charger, five cartomizers and two batteries. Each cartomizer delivers the equivalent of 275 “puffs” per battery charge. Plus, the cartomizers are reusable as well. This means that for those who wish to save money on their smoking habit, the Green Smoke can be used at only a fraction of the price compared to smoking the same number of traditional tobacco cigarettes. The Green Smoke also provides seven flavors in it starter kit as well ranging from traditional tobacco to vanilla, menthol and chocolate. Essentially, the Green Smoke provides consistent flavor and smoking enjoyment without the carcinogens that are present in tobacco products.



For those who are interested in the 10% off Green Smoke discount code and other Green Smoke coupons being offered for Green Smoke, visit E-CIG Ready.



Jennifer Laughlin

E-CIG READY

Hollywood, CA

contact@ecigready.com

http://ecigready.com/