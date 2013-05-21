E-CIG READY Announces 10% off Premium Electronic Cigarette Coupon

Hollywood, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/21/2013 -- A 10% off Premium Electronic Cigarette coupon is now being offered for starter kits: ECIGREADY . The Premium E-Cigs is one of the most popular brands of e-cigs on the market today. The Premium E-Cigs was introduced on the market in 2008 and offers many features for its customers



Premium E-Cigs is an e-cig that has the appearance of a traditional tobacco cigarette, but is instead an electronic device consisting of a cartomizer, heating element and battery. When the smoker draws in on the cartomizer, the heating element turns the flavor liquid inside into water vapor which is then drawn into the lungs. Because Premium E-Cigs contains no tobacco, there are no carcinogens in the flavor liquid which makes it safe to use in public places.



The standard starter kit available from Premium E-Cigarette is neatly packaged and contains a single battery, cartomizers and charging components. There are five different levels of nicotine that can be chosen from so that a person can set their own level. For those interesting in quitting smoking, the levels of nicotine can be gradually dropped until the smoker is ready to kick the habit. One of the biggest selling points of the Premium E-Cigs is that the company offers 20 different flavors. From standard tobacco to more exotic flavors such as pear clove and cola, Premium E-Cigs offers more flavor choices than most other e-cig brands.



For more information about Premium E-Cigs and the 10% off Premium E Cigarette coupon code, visit E-CIG READY.



Jennifer Laughlin

E-CIG READY

Hollywood, CA

contact@ecigready.com

http://ecigready.com/