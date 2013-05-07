E-CIG Ready Announces 15% off V2 Coupon Code

Hollywood, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/07/2013 -- A 15% off V2 coupon code is now being offered for the purchase of V2 electronic cigarette starter kits: ECIGREADY. The V2 Cigs is one of the most popular e-cig brands on the market today. Offering a high quality product, the V2 Starter Kits can now be purchased at a 15% discount when using the V2Cig coupon code that is now being offered.



The V2 is an electronic cigarette that has the appearance of a standard tobacco cigarette, but instead is an electronic device that contains nicotine inside a flavor liquid. This liquid is located inside the cartridge or cartomizer and is heated up when the smoker draws in on one end. The result is that the flavor liquid becomes water vapor and is drawn into the lungs. V2 Cigs have helped smokers either quit the habit or provide a less expensive alternative to tobacco products.



The V2 Starter Kits come in a variety of choices to suit the needs and the budget of the smoker. Most V2 starter kits include the recharger, cartomizers or cartridges, batteries and a variety of flavor liquids. The V2 is well noted for being a high quality product and even offers a USB smart charger and powered battery in their standard starter kit package.



The 15% discount allows purchasers to save money when buying one of the V2 starter kits which in turn is less expensive to use over time compared to smoking traditional tobacco cigarettes. For more information about the 15% off V2 coupon and the V2 electronic cigarette, please go to E-CIG Ready.



