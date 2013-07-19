E-CIG READY Announces 20% off Vapor4Life Coupon

Hollywood, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/19/2013 -- A new 20% off Vapor4Life coupon is now available for all Vapor4Life electronic cigarette starter kits. Vapor4Life is one the more popular e-cig brands in the UK. The new 20% discount is designed to attract new customers who may be interested in either quitting smoking or switching to a non-tobacco product that is can be safer for their health.



Vapor4Life uses an electronic cigarette that has the look, shape and general feel of a traditional tobacco cigarette. However, there are none of the carcinogens present in Vapor4Life products that are found in tobacco. Vapor4Life electronic cigarette consists of a cartomizer that holds a battery, heating element and flavor liquid. When a smoker takes a drag on the Vapor4Life electronic cigarette, a heating element turns the flavor liquid into water vapor which is then pulled into the lungs. Because this is not a tobacco product, Vapor4Life is permitted to be used in public.



The 20% off Vapor 4 Life coupon applies to starter kits which consist of a selection of cartomizers, battery and charging unit. This means that the Vapor4Life can be recharged in the evenings for a full day of use. The liquid comes in a variety of flavors that can be reordered. Plus, the levels of nicotine can be adjusted as well, meaning that a person who is interested in quitting smoking can gradually dial down the amount of nicotine on each order until they can kick the habit. For more information about the Vapor for life coupon , visit E-CIG Ready.



