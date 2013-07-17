E-CIG READY Announces New Halo E Cig Discount Code

Hollywood, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/17/2013 -- A new 5% off Halo e-cig discount code is now being offered for Halo electronic cigarette starter kits. Halo is one of the newer popular brands of ecigs on the market these days. Halo e-cigs are designed for people who are interested in either quitting smoking or discontinuing their use of tobacco products.



The Halo ecig is an e-cigarette that has the overall concept and feel of a standard tobacco cigarette. However, the Halo e-cig consists of a cartomizer that includes a battery, heating element and flavor liquid which may or may not have nicotine inside. When the smoker takes a drag on the Halo, the heating element turns the flavor liquid into water vapor which is then drawn into the lungs. Because no tobacco products are present, there are no carcinogens found in the Halo product. This makes Halo e cigs currently permitted to use in public.



There are a number of starter kits available for the Halo which generally includes cartomizers, battery, and charging system. Halo also comes with refill options for their e-cigs which can be adjusted by the flavor chosen and the amount of nicotine present. In this manner, a smoker can gradually dial down the amount of nicotine until they can quit or keep using the Halo as a unique alternative to tobacco. Halo cigs itself is moderately priced compared to purchasing traditional packs of cigarettes. For more information about the 5% off Halo ecig coupon now available for Halo e-cig starter kits, visit E-CIG Ready.



Jennifer Laughlin

E-CIG READY

Hollywood, CA

contact@ecigready.com

http://ecigready.com/