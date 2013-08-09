E-CIG Ready Releases More Coupons and Deals

Hollywood, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/09/2013 -- New reviews of electronic cigarette products have been published on E-Cig Ready. E-Cig Ready is a website dedicated to reviews of popular brands of electronic cigarettes. Plus, many reviews feature discounts of popular electronic cigarette products as well. E-Cig Ready contains reviews from different reviewers who fully examine the products of electronic cigarette companies.



The reviews featured in E-Cig Ready focus on the cartomizers, which are the products that are shaped like tobacco cigarettes, the starter kits and flavor liquids. Electronic cigarettes are designed as an alternative to tobacco cigarettes for those who want to smoke debatably without the danger presented by carcinogens, the cancer-causing agent in tobacco. Each review focuses on the starter kits that generally consist of the cartomizers, rechargeable batteries, recharging unit and flavor liquids that are included.



Each review will go over the product and highlight both the positive and negative aspects that were found. The purpose of the reviews is to provide the best information for those who may be considering a purchase of this product. Electronic cigarettes are designed for those who want to switch away from tobacco products and for those who want to quit smoking altogether. The nicotine levels in the flavor liquid can be adjusted down so that smokers can gradually kick the habit.



About E-Cig Ready

E-Cig Ready publishes new reviews on a consistent basis from manufacturers that produce electronic cigarettes. Plus, many of the reviews are accompanied by electronic cigarette discounts of 10% or more for consumers who wish to purchase the product. For more information, please visit E-CIG READY.



Jennifer Laughlin

E-CIG READY

Hollywood, CA

contact@ecigready.com

http://ecigready.com/