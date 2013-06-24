E-CIG READY Releases New Ever Smoke Coupon

Hollywood, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/24/2013 -- A new 10% off Ever Smoke coupon is being offered for Ever Smoke e-cig starter kits. Ever Smoke is a electronic cigarette that does not use tobacco. Ever Smoke is designed to offer tobacco cigarette smokers an alternative to their standardized cigarette ways.



EverSmoke provides an electronic cigarette that has the look and shape of a traditional tobacco cigarette. Instead of tobacco, the cartridge holds flavor liquid that contains nicotine. When the smoker draws in on the cartridge, the flavor liquid is heated and turns to water vapor. Since there are no carcinogens present, the Ever Smoke is ok to smoke in most public places.



The EverSmoke Premium Starter Kit consists of a wall adaptor, USB charger, five cartridges and two batteries, one of long and one of short duration. The consumer can try different flavors that are included in the cartridges, then re-order what they enjoy. Furthermore, the batteries and recharging systems are designed to last the entire day. This means that most customers will be able to fully recharge the batteries overnight for all day enjoyment of the Ever Smoke product.



About Ever Smoke

Ever Smoke also provide five different levels of nicotine from Bold which has 24 mg to none. This makes Ever Smoke an effective option for those who want to kick the smoking habit entirely. By gradually dialing down the amount of nicotine, a smoker can wean themselves away from smoking. For more information about 10% EverSmoke coupons , visit E-CIG Ready.



