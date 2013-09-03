E-Cig SkyCig Review Announced by E-CIG HUB

London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/03/2013 -- A new review of Sky Cig, one of the most popular electronic cigarettes in the UK, has now been published by E-CIG HUB. SkyCig provides a smoking alternative to tobacco products. The new review of SkyCig covers all the relevant information about the product.



SkyCig e-cig is an electronic cigarette that has the look, shape and appearance of a traditional tobacco cigarette. SkyCig consists of a cartomizer that contains a rechargeable battery, heating element and flavor liquid that may or may not contain nicotine. When the smoker draws in on the SkyCig electronic cigarette, the heating element turns the flavor liquid into water vapor which is then absorbed into the lungs. Because no tobacco is present, none of the tar or carcinogens associated with tobacco is present either. This means that SkyCig is permitted to use in public places.



The Skycig review of their products includes a summation of the starter kits which generally consist of cartomizers, rechargeable batteries and recharging units. The review covers the appearance, performance and overall quality of the product itself. The intention of the review is to provide the most amount of information about the product so that potential customers can make the best informed decision. The e-cig review is aimed at potential customers who either want an alternative to tobacco or to quit smoking altogether. For more information about the review published for SkyCig electronic cigarettes, visit E-CIG HUB.



Elizabeth Morgan

E-CIG HUB

London, United Kingdom

inquiry@ecighub.co.uk

http://www.ecighub.co.uk