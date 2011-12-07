E-Cigarette Manufacturer ECigator Smokes Out the Competition With Top-Quality, Affordable Products

Guangdong, China -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/07/2011 -- With more than 5,000 identified chemicals reportedly released in tobacco smoke, the trend of smokers switching to electronic cigarettes is quickly sweeping the world. The popular new smokeless cigarettes allow smokers to fulfill their nicotine craving and enjoy the habitual sensation of inhaling and exhaling, while avoiding many of the harmful toxins associated with traditional tobacco cigarettes.



Many studies have also concluded e-cigarettes can help people quit smoking all together.



With the growing demand for the electric cigarette, companies looking to sell quality e-cigarettes and accessories are choosing to purchase their products from ECigator.com, a wholesale e-cigarette manufacturer and supplier offering superior products at wholesale prices. Based in China, the company meets both Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM) and Original Design Manufacturer (ODM) requirements, giving companies the opportunity to brand themselves on some of the most top-quality electronic cigarette products available on the market.



Smokers making the switch from tobacco cigarettes to e-cigarettes want to be assured the products they are purchasing are made from the best quality materials.



Recognized as the world’s largest retail e-cigarette website, ECigator’s specialized manufacturing processes continue to impress customers and companies alike.



Featuring the popular eGo-T cigarette, ECigator exceeds customer’s expectations by offering a more stable and higher quality product with no leaking and no burning taste. The company also offers the eGo-TC cigarette with a brand new five LED light power show and no liquid leakage guaranteed.



ECigator not only cares about manufacturing and supplying top-quality goods, but also does so at an affordable price.



ECigator.com states, “Just as we are concerned about our customers’ health, so are we when it comes to the price. Yes, we offer e-cigarettes at competitive prices when compared to other electronic companies. No other company can entertain our customers with value-added service and high-quality electronic products.”



In addition to producing a variety of e-cigarettes, including PCC e-cigarettes, disposable e-cigarettes and e-cigars, ECigator also offers a range of accessories all ready for companies to brand as their own.



About ECigator

ECigator is a professional electronic cigarette manufacturer and supplier from China offering an array of e-cigarette products and accessories at wholesale prices. Featuring an array of electric cigarette products, the company meets both Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM) and Original Design Manufacturer (ODM) requirements, giving companies the opportunity to brand themselves on some of the most top-quality electronic cigarette products available on the market. For more information, visit http://www.ECigator.com