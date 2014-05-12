Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/12/2014 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of E-cigarette Market in the UK 2014-2018 market report to its offering

About E-cigarettes

An e-cigarette/e-vaping device/personal vaporizer/e-nicotine delivery system is a type of electronic inhaler used to simulate tobacco smoking. It contains a heating element that vaporizes the liquid solution, which may be nicotine or a flavored liquid. In short, e-cigarettes are battery-powered nicotine inhalers that are designed to mimic traditional cigarettes.

The e-liquids used in e-cigarettes are available in different flavors such as pink bubble gum, menthol, watermelon, peach, and many more. As yet, the effects of e-cigarettes on the human body are not fully known. However, e-cigarettes are considered less toxic than traditional cigarettes as they produce vapor instead of smoke. They are considered an effective aid in smoking cessation.

Analysts forecast the E-cigarette market in the UK will grow at a CAGR of 39.8 percent over the period 2013-2018.

Covered in this Report

This report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the E-cigarette market in the UK for the period 2014-2018. To calculate the market size, the report takes into account revenue generated from sales of e-cigarettes and related products such as cartridges, refills, and e-liquids. The forecast takes into consideration the fact that sales of e-cigarettes during the forecast period are not affected by the sociopolitical and legal dynamics in the UK.

E-cigarette Market in the UK 2014-2018, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the E-cigarette market in the UK landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Key Region

UK

Key Vendors

British American Tobacco plc

Lorillard Inc.

Nicocigs Ltd.

Vivid Vapours Ltd.

Other Prominent Vendors



Altria Group Inc.

FIN Branding Group LLC

Gamucci Ltd.

Green Smoke Inc.

Imperial Tobacco Group plc

Logic Technology

NJOY Inc.

Reynolds American Inc.

Vapestick Group Ltd.

Vapor Corp.

VMR Products LLC

Zandera Ltd.



Key Market Driver

Increased Desire among Consumers to Quit Smoking Tobacco.

For a full, detailed list, view our report.

Key Market Challenge

Stringent Government Regulations and Standards.

For a full, detailed list, view our report.

Key Market Trend

Changes in Lifestyle and Preferences.

For a full, detailed list, view our report.

Key Questions Answered in this Report

What will the market size be in 2018 and what will the growth rate be?

What are the key market trends?

What is driving this market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?

What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?

You can request one free hour of our analysts time when you purchase this market report. Details are provided within the report.



Companies Mentioned



British American Tobacco plc, Lorillard Inc., Nicocigs Ltd., Vivid Vapours Ltd., Altria Group Inc., FIN Branding Group LLC, Gamucci Ltd., Green Smoke Inc., Imperial Tobacco Group plc, Logic Technology, NJOY Inc., Reynolds American Inc., Vapestick Group Ltd., Vapor Corp., VMR Products LLC, Zandera Ltd.



To view the table of contents for this market research report please visit

http://www.reportstack.com/product/154137/e-cigarette-market-in-the-uk-2014-2018.html

Contact:

Roger Campbell

contactus@reportstack.com

Naperville

Illinois

United States

Ph: 888-789-6604

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