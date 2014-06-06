Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/06/2014 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of E-cigarette Market in the US 2014-2018 market report to its offering

About E-cigarettes

An e-cigarette/e-vaping device/personal vaporizer/e-nicotine delivery system is an electronic inhaler used to simulate tobacco smoking. It contains a heating element that vaporizes the solution, which may be liquid nicotine or a flavored liquid. In short, e-cigarettes are battery-powered nicotine inhalers that are designed to mimic traditional cigarettes.

The e-liquids used in e-cigarettes are available in different flavors such as pink bubble gum, menthol, watermelon, peach, and many more. As yet, the effects of e-cigarettes on the human body are not fully known. However, e-cigarettes are considered less toxic than traditional cigarettes as they produce vapor instead of smoke. They are considered an effective aid in smoking cessation.

Analysts forecast the E-cigarette market in the US will grow at a CAGR of 24.22 percent over the period 2013-2018.

Covered in this Report

This report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the E-cigarette market in the US for the period 2014-2018. To calculate the market size, the report takes into account revenue generated from sales of e-cigarettes and related products such as cartridges, refills, and e-liquids. The market forecast has been based on the assumption that sales of e-cigarettes during the forecast period are not affected by sociopolitical and legal dynamics in the US.

The report also presents the vendor landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the four key vendors in the market. In addition, it includes the major drivers that influence the growth of the E-cigarette market in the US and the challenges faced by the vendors and the market at large. The report also outlines the key trends emerging in the market that are expected to contribute to its growth during the forecast period.

E-cigarette Market in the US 2014-2018, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the E-cigarette market in the US landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Key Country

US

Key Vendors

LOGIC Technology Development LLC

Lorillard Inc.

NJOY Inc.

Vapor Corp.

Other Prominent Vendors



Altria Group Inc.

Ballantyne Brands LLC

British American Tobacco plc

CB Distributors Inc.

FIN Branding Group LLC

Gamucci Ltd.

Imperial Tobacco Group plc

Nicotek LLC

Reynolds American Inc.

Vapestick Group Ltd.

VMR Products LLC

Zandera Ltd.

Key Market Driver

Increased Desire among Consumers to Quit Smoking Tobacco.

For a full, detailed list, view our report.

Key Market Challenge

Stringent Government Regulations and Standards.

For a full, detailed list, view our report.

Key Market Trend

Changes in Lifestyle and Preferences.

For a full, detailed list, view our report.

Key Questions Answered in this Report

What will the market size be in 2018 and what will the growth rate be?

What are the key market trends?

What is driving this market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?

What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?

You can request one free hour of our analysts time when you purchase this market report. Details are provided within the report.



Companies Mentioned



LOGIC Technology Development LLC, Lorillard Inc., NJOY Inc., Vapor Corp., Altria Group Inc., Ballantyne Brands LLC, British American Tobacco plc, CB Distributors Inc., FIN Branding Group LLC, Gamucci Ltd., Imperial Tobacco Group plc, Nicotek LLC, Reynolds American Inc., Vapestick Group Ltd., VMR Products LLC, Zandera Ltd.



To view the table of contents for this market research report please visit

http://www.reportstack.com/product/156874/e-cigarette-market-in-the-us-2014-2018.html

Contact:

Roger Campbell

contactus@reportstack.com

Naperville

Illinois

United States

Ph: 888-789-6604

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