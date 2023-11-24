NJ New Jersey, USA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/24/2023 -- Advance Market Analytics added research publication document on Worldwide E-Cigarette Market breaking major business segments and highlighting wider level geographies to get deep dive analysis on market data. The study is a perfect balance bridging both qualitative and quantitative information of Worldwide E-Cigarette market. The study provides valuable market size data for historical (Volume** & Value) from 2018 to 2022 which is estimated and forecasted till 2028*. Some are the key & emerging players that are part of coverage and have being profiled are Electronic Cigarette International Group (United States), International Vaporgroup (United States), FirstUnion (New Zealand), Altria Group (United States), British American Tobacco (United Kingdom), Imperial Brands (United Kingdom), Japan Tobacco (Japan), Blu eCigs (United States), Truvape (United States), Kimree (China)



E-cigarettes are considered by some to be a less harmful alternative to smoking, they are not without health risks. The long-term effects of e-cigarette use are still being studied, and concerns exist about potential health risks, especially among young people. Additionally, regulations regarding the marketing, sale, and use of e-cigarettes vary by country and region.



Opportunities:

Governments and Organizations Conducting Awareness Programs to Halt the Usage of Tobacco



Influencing Market Trend:

Rise in Technological Developments by Electronic Cigarette Manufacturers

Innovation in Vapor Delivery



Market Drivers:

The Growth of Disposable, Reusable, and Customizable E-Cigarettes

Growing Health Concerns Over the Usage of Conventional Tobacco-Based Cigarettes



Challenges:

Lack of Awareness in Underdeveloped Economies



Analysis by Type (Modular e-cigarette, Rechargeable e-cigarette, Next-generation e-cigarette, Disposable e-cigarette), Application (Male, Female), Composition Used (Tobacco, Flavors, Nicotine Free), Operation Mode (Automatic E-cigarette, Manual E-cigarette)



The regional analysis of Global E-Cigarette Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading region across the world. Whereas, owing to rising no. of research activities in countries such as China, India, and Japan, Asia Pacific region is also expected to exhibit higher growth rate the forecast period 2022-2027.

There are 98 countries that have national/federal laws regulating e-cigarettes including laws related to the sale (including minimum age), advertising, promotion, sponsorship, packaging (child safety packaging, health warning labeling and trademark), product regulation (nicotine volume/concentration, safety/hygiene, ingredients/flavors), reporting/notification, taxation, use (vape-free) and classification of e-cigarettes.



