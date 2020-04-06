Ocean View, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/06/2020 -- E-cigarette market growth will be fueled by intensifying cognizance about the harmful effects of smoking and rising efforts of people to quit smoking. As prices of conventional cigarettes are soaring, shifting people are shifting towards smoking electronic cigarettes, inducing significant e-cigarette industry demand. They are considered to be a safer alternative than traditional tobacco cigarettes.



According to a comprehensive research report published by Global Market Insights, Inc., e-cigarette market is projected to surpass $9 billion by 2026.



Company profiled in e-cigarette market report based on Business overview, Financial data, Product landscape, Strategic outlook & SWOT analysis:

1. British American Tobacco

2. Imperial Brands PLC

3. International Vapor Group

4. JTI (Japan Tobacco International)

5. JUUL Labs

6. NJOY

7. Philip Morris International



People are increasingly becoming aware of the harmful side-effects associated with smoking, such as lung damage, heart disease, mouth cancer, pregnancy complications, poor oral hygiene, weak immune system, and vision problems. The cognizance about these side-effects is prompting smokers to reduce the usage of traditional cigarettes and adopt e-cigarettes. Smoking e-cigarette prevents intake of chemicals present in tobacco and decreases harmful effects on body.



According to the U.S. National Academies of Sciences, Engineering, and Medicine, usage of e-cigarette lessens the exposure to toxic substances as compared to traditional cigarettes. E-cigarettes are highly effective as smoking cessation tools because unlike traditional cigarettes, they don't burn down tobacco. Consideration of these electronic devices as a safer alternative for smoking will spur e-cigarette market growth.



E-cigarette market forecast report predicts that automatic e-cigarettes will experience huge demand in the near future. Increased popularity of automatic e-cigarettes stems from their longer battery life, affordability, and automatic activation of the heating element to provide a realistic experience to smokers. Besides, unlike manual e-cigarettes, automatic e-cigarettes do not require to press and hold a button while inhaling.



Rechargeable e-cigarettes are likely to gain traction due to their satisfying taste, ease of use for smokers, and the complete premium smoking experience provided by them. Rechargeable devices consist of a USB cable, a wall adapter, and a special carrying case. Users can refill desired liquid with flavors, such as tobacco, blueberry, menthol, kiwi, cheery, and mango. These e-cigarettes can be smoked for a longer time by filling up the e-liquid and are available at economical prices, which is likely to augment e-cigarette market share.



Europe is expected to evolve as a potential growth ground for e-cigarette market due to upsurge in the adoption of these devices among smokers. European countries, such as the U.K., Germany, and France are anticipated to stand at the forefront of Europe e-cigarette industry. France was reported to have 1.2 million daily e-cigarette consumers as per a study conducted by Groupe Xerfi in 2017.



