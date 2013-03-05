E Cigarette Starter Kits Introduce Vaporized Smoking to Traditional Smokers

Tempe, AZ -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/05/2013 -- E cigarettes are becoming increasingly popular for their lack of smoke, smell, and the fact that they can be enjoyed in public places. E Cigarette starter kit programs are available from a number of distributors. E cigarette starter kits usually includes the cigarette-like vapor device, the cartridges, and chargers.



According to the CDC, E cigarette use doubled between 2010 and 2011, say the most current figures available. Approximately 17% of Americans smoke, and a little over 5% of adults, including smokers and non-smokers have at least tried E cigarettes at some time in the last decade. Now in many countries where it was thought curbing tobacco cigarette smoking would be nearly impossible, laws limited smoking are being enthusiastically passed and supported. Russia is the latest example of a country where over 50% of the adult population smoke which will ban smoking in public places. A full set of smoking law will be in effect by 2014.



With many more restrictions coming for traditional tobacco cigarettes, and many smokers switching to E cigarettes, E Cigarette Starter Kit opportunities will last only until the product becomes firmly entrenched in the market place.



With many more restrictions coming for traditional tobacco cigarettes, and many smokers switching to E cigarettes, E Cigarette Starter Kit opportunities will last only until the product becomes firmly entrenched in the market place.



