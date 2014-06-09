E Cigarette Store Franchise Corporation Aggressively Seeks to Expand Its Brand Presence Through Its International Licensing Opportunity

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/09/2014 -- The E-Cigarette Store the leading Electronic Cigarette Franchise is set to expand internationally to become one of the biggest franchise companies of all time. With 42 million people smoking in America, generating nearly $2 billion in e-cigarette sales a year and over 1.1 billion people smoking around the world according to World Health Organization, the E-Cigarette Store franchise is a business opportunity not to be missed.



With cigarettes becoming more expensive and with people having less money to spend on their smoking habits not to mention the growing no smoking in public places law, more people are now turning to e-cigarettes that are a healthy and cheaper alternative to the traditional cigarette.



Using e-cigarettes from the E-Cigarette Store, people who enjoy smoking can now do so without worrying about the smoking laws and enjoy their cigarette without worrying about health issues. According to business experts now is the right time to start a business in the fastest growing industry and thanks to the E-Cigarette Store and their franchise, it has become affordable to all.



The E-Cigarette Store plans to roll out their franchise around the world, making them one of the most high profile and profitable franchise opportunities in franchise history. With more people wanting to move away from the traditional expensive cigarette and smoke an E-Cigarette for better health and to save money, an E-Cigarette Store could become as visual on the high street as a coffee shop.



Unlike many franchise opportunities where a person requires tens of thousands of dollars to launch their business, the E-Cigarette Store franchise (www.ecigarettestorefranchise.com) has made their business opportunity affordable. People wishing to make a serious income from selling E-Cigarettes can launch their franchise with a low start up cost of just $3000 down with 36 payments of $699.



Business experts have called the franchise opportunity one of the most profitable opportunities available in the franchise world, and franchisee’s of the E-Cigarette Store have called it a financial rewarding opportunity that has given them financial security.



With all the support that is available from the e-cigarette store franchise, and a low start up cost, now is the time for people seriously to think about how profitable the electronic cigarette market is.



For information on the e-cigarette store franchise, please visit http://www.ecigarettestorefranchise.com/

http://www.ecigarettestorefranchise.com



About e-cigarette store franchise

The e-cigarette store franchise allows people to start their own business selling electronic cigarettes with a low start up cost.



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