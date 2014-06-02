E-Cigarette Store Franchise Launches a Business Opportunity to Be Part of One of the Fast Growing Industries in America

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/02/2014 -- With the economic crisis businesses everywhere are suffering with many of them being forced to close. However, there is one type of business that is thriving despite the doom and gloom of the economy, that business is the e-cigarette's business. With an estimated 42 million people smoking in the United States, and with cigarettes increasing all the time in price, it is no wonder men and women are turning to e-cigarettes making it one of the fastest growing industries in America as well as the world. Now thanks to the e-cigarette store and their franchise opportunity, entrepreneurs can now become involved in a multi-million pound industry.



Smokers have limited options where they can and cannot smoke as they find fewer places to enjoy a cigarette. E-cigarettes remove the bans that are in place for the traditional cigarette and allow men and women to continue to smoke after a meal, or drink. With all the healthier benefits of e-cigarettes and with health experts claiming that the electronic cigarette can help people to cut down or to stop smoking, now is the time to get involved in the e-cigarette market and consider a franchise to provide a serious income.



The e-cigarette store franchise (www.ecigarettestorefranchise.com) is giving people an ideal opportunity to start a franchise selling e-cigarettes where they can earn a serious income from one of the fastest growing industries in America and the world. With the large number of smokers in the United States who are looking for a healthier and more affordable way to smoke and with the thousands of new smokers that take up the habit on a daily basis, the scope for selling electronic cigarettes is never ending.



The franchise opens a good business opportunity for people who are looking for a business that can give them financial security, in an industry that continues to grow each new day. With a low start up cost of just $3000 down with 36 payments of $699, the franchise makes it affordable for anyone to change their career path and enter an industry that brings financial rewards.



With all the support that is available from the e-cigarette store franchise, and a low start up cost, now is the time for people seriously to think about how profitable the electronic cigarette market is.



For information on the e-cigarette store franchise, please visit http://www.ecigarettestorefranchise.com/

http://www.ecigarettestorefranchise.com



About e-cigarette store franchise

The e-cigarette store franchise allows people to start their own business selling electronic cigarettes with a low start up cost.



Media Contact

CALL (800) 971-5080