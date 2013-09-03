E-Cigarettes: A Healthier Alternative to Smoking

Tampa, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/03/2013 -- V2 cigs electronic cigarette review :A revolutionary break through-Electronic Cigarettes are in the market creating a stir in the smoking world. Proving to be more economical than the conventional Cigarettes one can now do away with unwanted ash and combustion odor. Enjoy clean and hassle free smoking with friends and family.



How does the whole thing work? One could get themselves an Ecig starter kit which includes an automatic Ecig battery, a manual Ecig battery, ten e-liquid flavor cartridges and USB Ecig charger with wall adapter. E cigarettes comprise of the atomizer, battery and flavor cartridge. Once you puff into an automatic ecig battery it powers the atomizer which heats the e liquid in the flavor cartridge turning it into vapor. Now smokers can inhale this vapor and truly enjoy the kick of nicotine. This is a complete user friendly device that can be used by anybody.



The e-liquid flavor cartridges come in 10 exciting flavors, three popular ones being Red with domestic tobacco blend, Sahara with spicy Middle Eastern tobacco flavor and Congress with American tobacco flavor. Other new flavors are Cherry, Cola, Vanilla, Coffee, Chocolate, Peppermint, Menthol and Mint tea.



People can choose their unique strength of nicotine and simply order online. They can take their pick from a wide variety of cigarettes and have it delivered at their doorstep. Taking the new road and accepting new trends gives life that added spunk. So don’t hesitate go ahead and try out the Ecigs and experience what it can do for one.



About V2 Cigs

V2 Cigs is an online Electronic Cigarette company that markets Ecigs across Europe. They have come up with the best technology and marketing tools for their product. This includes their great packaging tool, exciting discounts and exclusive batch reports on authenticity of ingredients. Their website is totally user friendly and ordering online is quick and easy. The best ever company with the best ever Electronic Cigarettes!



Contact Information:

For more information and other media related enquiries, please contact at:

Maria G. Fernandes

633 Turkey Pen Lane

Montgomery, AL 36104

Website: http://www.reviewbank.com/electronic-cigarettes-reviews/v2-cigs-review/