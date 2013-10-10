E-Cigarettes May Put Regular Tobacco Cigarettes out of Business

Boynton Beach, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/10/2013 -- If Current Trend Continues E-Cigarette Use Can Often Mean An Finish To Smoking In The Usa As recognition for electric cigarettes gathers steam it's becoming a lot more obvious that they're not really a passing fad. E-Cigarettes, or e-cigs, were introduced towards the USA in '09 from China and also, since they have proven a stable increase in recognition among people who smoke. Many people who smoke declare that they no more possess the urge to smoke regular cigarettes since beginning to utilise e-cigarette. This really is great news since e-cigs allow people who smoke to prevent some,000 cancer causing carcinogens and Tar which come from smoking cigarettes. Alone, Nicotine is not dangerous to humans in small doses.



The Centers For Disease Control (CDC) Estimations that you will find about 45 million people who smoke in the usa. The dpi continues to be fairly steady over the past few years. Although there has been slight decreases in certain years, other years have proven increases in smoking. Ecigarette use however, continues to be on the steady rise being used since 2009 and you will find no indications of slowing down, states Ecigaretteuser.com.



This really is very good news and implies that e-cigs will work to help keep people from cigarettes. People who smoke would be the biggest number of e-cigarette customers and lots of people who smoke claim that they can have stop smoking altogether in support of using e-cigs (or vaping as it is known as). When the trend being used continues, it's highly entirely possible that smoking might be a factor of history within 6 years, and perhaps less.



The biggest quantity of e-cigarette customers are ex-people who smoke who switched to e-cigs thinking them to become a safer alternative than cigarettes. Although there has been very couple of studies done around the results of ecigarette use, early studies claim that e-cigarette use may actually be less dangerous than smoking cigarettes. A few problematic research has been done that, at first glance, appear to point out slight hazards with e-cigarette use but individuals research is highly questionable when thinking about the sources. People who smoke who've switched to "vaping" report feeling better, breathing better and getting more energy. This really is wonderful news and may indicate a more healthy America within the very close to future. For more information about various ecigarette starter kits, visit: http://www.ecigaretteuser.com



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