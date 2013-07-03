E-Cigarettes on the Rise in Buffalo, South Beach Smoke Offers Smoking Alternative

Miami, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/03/2013 -- With about 15 local electronic cigarette shops in the Buffalo region, Buffalo is being called a “vapor hotbed.” The co-owner of The Vapor Trail, an e-Cigarette store in South Buffalo, expects the number of vapor shops to double in the area by the end of the year. South Beach Smoke, a popular electronic cigarette brand, is currently sold online but is also making its way into retail stores across the U.S.



South Beach Smoke has full intentions to be of the top sold brands in the new and upcoming stores that Buffalo is anticipating to have by the end of the year. With a South Beach Smoke e-Cig, there is no secondhand smoke, smoke, tobacco or tar. The “smoke” found in an e-Cig is pure water vapor, so secondhand smoke is also eliminated. South Beach Smoke e-Cig smokers enjoy a dose of vaporized liquid nicotine solution and exhale water vapor that resembles a puff of smoke, providing a physical sensation and flavor akin to tobacco smoke.



Laughlin’s, a bar on Franklin Street in Buffalo, does not permit e-Cigarette use in the bar and restaurant. However, just around the corner at Cabaret on Pearl Street, e-Cigarettes are allowed when it’s not too crowded.



“It’s a transition, like anything else. First smokers need to decide to make the switch, then store owners will eventually make a decision based on their knowledge and how they feel about the e-Cigs,” said a representative from South Beach Smoke.



South Beach Smoke provides a real smoking experience with a battery-powered device. Electronic cigarettes, or e-Cigs as they are commonly known, are a high-tech, non-flammable solution for obtaining nicotine without exposure to tobacco. The Deluxe Starter Kit provides the necessary items to begin enjoying the freedom and satisfaction of smoking an electronic cigarette. This kit includes a Lithium Ion Standard Battery, a portable wall charger, a USB charger and five nicotine cartridges. South Beach Smoke offers 10 flavored cartridges: Tobacco Classic, Tobacco Blue, Tobacco Gold, Menthol, Chocolate, Vanilla, Cherry, Peppermint, Pina Colada, and Peach. All flavors come in five different strengths: Bold (24mg), Full Flavored (18mg), Light (12mg), Ultra-Light (6mg) and no nicotine (0mg).



As a leading provider of electronic cigarettes, and consistently ranked #1 on numerous review sites, South Beach Smoke's products are high quality, affordable and customer service is their top priority. For more information on purchasing a starter kit, visit http://www.southbeachsmoke.com.