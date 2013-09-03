E-Cigarettes Reviews: For the Keen Conventional Smokers Who Are Looking for Safer Alternatives

Colfax, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/03/2013 -- Nowadays, the market is flooded with e-cigarettes those come in various price range, flavours and designs. These electronic cigarettes have become popular amongst the people who have put an end to the hazardous traditional cigarettes. The awareness about these is also inspiring new smokers to shift to a smoke free experience and try e-cigarettes.



The launch of new products in this arena is happening at a rapid pace. That is the reason for the arising inquisitiveness in the minds of smokers about how good the new product will be from the existing ones or whether it will be a good purchase or not. To cater to this requirement, various authentic websites are providing user generated reviews on-line for the benefit of consumers.



If one tries to search for 2013’s top e-cigarette reviews , the entire list of such websites will be available those provide genuine e-cigarettes reviews to the consumers. Here one can find expert advice, information related to the benefits of e-cigarettes, suggestions from existing users, comparisons and the background of the product manufacturer who launches a new product. One can also find entire information on the size, material, battery life, cartridges, etc. of the product on these websites which may help an individual in framing a mind for the purchase of the best suited e-cigarette.



This year various e-cigarettes have been launched by different manufacturers and to pick up the best deal one must look for 2013’s top e-cigarette reviews on line and then only decide for the purchase. One has to be careful though that a genuine website that provides consumer centric reviews is the best one as it also provides experiences of individuals with that product.



About smokefreevcu.org

Smoke free VCU is an authentic e-cigarette review website created by the alumnus from VCU who have taken the responsibility of establishing a smoke free society by promoting the use of e-cigarette. They use a creative technique of generating reviews, wherein the group members try the product and share their opinions and suggestions, which are later compiled and the product is given a rating. Their mission is to bring awareness about the health hazards of the conventional smoking and making people shift to e-cigarettes those are considered to be a much safer bet.



Contact Information:

For more information and other media related enquiries, please contact:

Luis G. White

3292 Garfield Road

Colfax, IL 61728

Website: http://www.smokefreevcu.org/e-cigarette-reviews/