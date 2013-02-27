E Cigarettes Take the Smoke, Smell and Stigma out of an Age Old Ritual

Tempe, AZ -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/27/2013 -- E cigarettes have grown wildly in popularity over the last several years. They afford a smoother, smokeless and more attractive experience than traditional tobacco cigarettes. Even with governments around the world pooring billions of dollars into anti-smoking campaigns, forcing labeling requirements, and advertising restrictions, bringing anti-smoking legislation into schools, there is something about smoking that remains attractive to hundreds of millions of people around the world.



http://ECigBrandStarterkit.com is offering free starter kits. The starter kit includes the cigarette shaped "atomizer" or dispenser, which includes the battery, a USB charger and wall charger, seven nicotine cartridges, a carrying case and a display case, and an instruction manual.



E cigarettes allow smokers to enjoy their choice without threat of offending anyone around them, or running afoul of local laws regarding smoking in public. E cigarettes emit no smoke, only water vapor, produce no odor, do not need to be lit, and produce no ash or waste (no butts). They have been the msot popular recent choice among those who continue to wish to smoke, but no longer want the smell, stains and stigma of tobacco products.



