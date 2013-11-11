E-Cigarettes- the Better and Healthier Alternative to Traditional Cigarettes

Des Plaines, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/11/2013 -- The world’s most popular search engine are getting numerous search request from the people all around the world to know more about E-cigarettes, their popular brands and flavors available. As it is the far more better option than traditional smoking as well as environment friendly. Many new companies are entering in this e-cigarettes business. It comes in various brands and multiple flavors. Many V2 cigs electronic cigarette review websites are there which are providing the most recent information about e-cigarettes.



These cigarettes are regarded as healthy one as it does not contain any tobacco or discrete smoke, they consist of refill containing Vape liquid that give the similar aura of tobacco cigarettes. They are the best substitute of the traditional ones also they do not produce any burning sensation. So it will not affect the lungs of a smoker or the person sitting nearby.



In the most recent report of center of Disease Control, about 6% of the adults had tried e-cigarettes and this number is getting double every year. Due to popularity of e-cigarettes, their sales have increased to 4 million in the year 2012. In the USA every one of the five traditional smokers have tried e-cigarettes whereas in the UK, 12% of them are traditional smokers and 25% are those folks who quit smoking and nearly 1% of nonsmokers had used them. Even it is getting popular among high school students nearly among 7th to 12th grade.



About V2CigsStarterKits.com

V2CigsStarterKits.com is the electronic cigarette review website since 2013 that provide valuable reports on electronic cigarette products, their brand, manufacturer and the best products available in the huge expanding market of e-cigarettes. They also provide better reviews regarding the type of batteries suitable for e-cigarettes. After going through many e-cigarettes online, V2CigsStarterKits.com has produced the review about the comparison of the very popular e-cigarette brands available. This website helps smokers to find popular e-cigarette manufacturers and starter kit packages.



Contact Information:

For more information and other media related enquiries, please contact at:

Gerardo H. Porter

2264 Oak Avenue

Des Plaines, IL 60016

Website: http://www.v2cigsstarterkits.com/