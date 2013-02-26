E-Cigs Allow the Allure of Smoking Without Smoke and Smell

Miramar, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/26/2013 -- Cigarettes remain a romantic symbol in popular culture. Even with very real health risks, the image hangs on as one that brings to mind allure and mystery. This strength of image has brought E cigarettes to the forefront of smoking fashion. E-cigarettes produce no odor. They do not stain clothes or teeth. They do not disturb others enjoyment of the environment.



http://freeecigarettestarterkits.com offers a no cost opportunity to introduce smokers to the E cigarette. Free E Cigarette Starter Kits come complete with all the essentials a new user will need – cartridges, a USB charger, a rechargeable battery, a stainless steel atomizer and a lifetime warranty. This free introduction gives smokers of tobacco cigarettes the opportunity to experience the benefits of E cigarettes.



John Mackie, founder of freeecigarettestarterkits.com, describes the effort behind the E cigarette free starter kits. "We want to show smoker's that there's a way to help protect their own family, maybe even their own health, and experience first hand this new smoking technology. We'd love to bring customers who will continue to insist on smoking over to the smoke-free side of smoking."



E Cigarettes Bring The Allure Of Smoking Back To Public Places



As restrictions on smoking creep into every city, barring smoking not only in restaurants, but on public streets and even in one's own apartment, E cigarettes have become the choice alternative to dangerous and often prohibited tobacco smoking. E Cigarettes began being marketed in China in 2003, though around the world, patents for similar devices have existed as far back as the early 1960s. Though controversial among anti-smoking groups and government agencies, a study in the Journal of Public Health Policy from December 2010 found, "Few, if any, chemicals at levels detected in electronic cigarettes raise serious health concerns."



The grip of the image of the cigarette remains alluring, and even with the mountainous amount of data which proves undeniably that traditional cigarette smoking is dangerous, and even with the harsh reality of smell and stains, the image of smoking remains sexy. Sexier than patches or gum, and while studies looking at the use of E cigarettes as an adequate cessation device remain inconclusive, those who are not completely ready to give up smoking choose by a wide margin the E cigarette over patches and gum.



E Cigarettes have been a bridge in bringing those who will not walk away from the power of the image of smoking, away from the reality of the health risks of tobacco smoking, to a form of smoking that appears to carry fewer of those risks. They also provide a more Eco-friendly image which in today's world adds to the appeal of E Cigarettes.



About Free E Cigarette Starter Kits

Free E Cigarete Starter Kits has become one of the most successful marketers of E Cigarettes, specializing in distributing its high quality E Cig cigarettes through marketing the company's trial program.



http://FreeEcigaretteStarterKits.com offers a free starter kit which contains the cigarette shaped vapor device, several flavored cartridges, chargers, and carry cases. This represents one of the best opportunities to come around for those who want to give up smoking tobacco in favor of a potentially safer nicotine device, but still maintain the pleasure of smoking.



Free e-cigarette starter kits can be acquired through http://freeecigarettestarterkits.com



Contact

John Mackie

520-762-4971

johnmackie45@gmail.com

https://plus.google.com/103155851308205726461

http://www.facebook.com/FreeECigaretteStarterKits

https://twitter.com/JohnieMackies