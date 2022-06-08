New Jersey, USA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/08/2022 -- The Latest Released E-Clinical Solution Software market study has evaluated the future growth potential of E-Clinical Solution Software market and provides information and useful stats on market structure and size. The report is intended to provide market intelligence and strategic insights to help decision makers take sound investment decisions and identify potential gaps and growth opportunities. Additionally, the report also identifies and analyses changing dynamics, emerging trends along with essential drivers, challenges, opportunities and restraints in E-Clinical Solution Software market. The study includes market share analysis and profiles of players such as eClinical Solutions LLC, Bioclinica, Bio-optronics, Signant Health (CRF Health), Datatrak, Inc, ERT Clinical, Veeva Systems, IBM Watson Health (Merge Healthcare Inc), Oracle Corporation, Anju Software Inc (OmniComm System Inc), Parexel International Corporation, Acralyon, Ennov, OpenClinica LLC, Medsharing.



Definition:

E-clinical software are the software used by the healthcare companies, and research organizations for managing the medical records, and streamline the clinical workflow in automatic manner. These software help in maximizing the speed of the overall clinical drug development process. It is used to eradicate the labour-intensive process, and repetitive task, which reduces the turn-around time and manual errors. Due to this, it delivers the insights to gaining rapid, early and increased visibility of the clinical progress, and associated problems.



Market Drivers:

Stringent requirements for maintaining error-free clinical data

Increasing Internet penetration

Growing demand for contract research studies leading to rise in clinical trials



Market Opportunities:

Continuous Technological advancement

Ongoing New Product Launches



The Global E-Clinical Solution Software Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

by Type (Clinical Data Management Solution, Clinical Trial Management Software, Electronic Clinical Outcome Assessment, Electronic Trial Master File, Electronic Data Capture, Electronic Patient Reported Outcome Software), Application (Contract Research Organization (CROs), Medical Device Companies, Pharmaceutical Component Manufacturers, Hospitals & Clinics, Others), Deployment (On-premise, Cloud based)



Global E-Clinical Solution Software market report highlights information regarding the current and future industry trends, growth patterns, as well as it offers business strategies to helps the stakeholders in making sound decisions that may help to ensure the profit trajectory over the forecast years.



Market Leaders and some development strategies

February 2021, eClinical Solutions LLC, a global provider of cloud-based enterprise software and software-driven clinical data services unveiled, elluminate Clinical Trial Management System (CTMS).

Janurary 2021, Bioclinica, an integrated solutions provider of clinical life science and technology expertise entered in to partnership with IKCON PHARMA (subsidiary/affiliate of IKCON TECHNOLOGIES INC), a Clinical Research Organization (CRO) & technology services company. As part of the partnership, IKCON PHARMA will have access to Bioclinica's Interactive Response Technology (IRT) and Electronic Data Capture (EDC) platform to support its customers with implementation and support of clinical protocols.



Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share, and growth rate of the following regions:

The Middle East and Africa (South Africa, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Israel, Egypt, etc.)

North America (United States, Mexico & Canada)

South America (Brazil, Venezuela, Argentina, Ecuador, Peru, Colombia, etc.)

Europe (Turkey, Spain, Turkey, Netherlands Denmark, Belgium, Switzerland, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)

Asia-Pacific (Taiwan, Hong Kong, Singapore, Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia).



