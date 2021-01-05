E-Clinical Trial Technologies Market to See Stunning Growth: Ecrfplus, Clincase, PAREXEL

Edison, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/05/2021 -- Latest Report Available at Advance Market Analytics, "e-Clinical Trial Technologies Market" provides pin-point analysis for changing competitive dynamics and a forward looking perspective on different factors driving or restraining industry growth.



Key players in the global e-Clinical Trial Technologies market

BioClinica (United States), PAREXEL (United States), EClinical Solutions (India), Ecrfplus (China), Clincase (Germany), Clinical Leader (United States), Oracle (United States), Medidata Solutions (United States), Clinpal (United Kingdom), NTT DATA (Japan), DATATRAK (United States), OmniComm Systems, Inc. (United States), MedNet Solutions (United States) and Prelude Dynamics (United States)



eClinical is an electronic application that is used in clinical research. This is commonly used in the biopharmaceutical industry. It is a technology application used in clinical trials including IVR systems, IWR systems, and other electronic solutions. The web-based tools are major applications for e-clinical technology. The reasons behind the clinical technologies are influenced by increasing competition, high costs of drug development and others.



Market Drivers

- Rising Costs of Drug Development

- Increasing Stringent Regulatory Environment Etc.

- Increasing Challenges in Conducting Clinical Trials for Pharmaceutical Companies

- Increase Demand for Reducing IT Burden



Market Trend

- Increasing Demand for Real-Time Data Access

- Increase Demand for EDC Solutions



Opportunities

- Strong Opportunity in Emerging Countries, Due To Increasing Number of Clinical Investigators, Site Coordinators, and Medical Affairs



The Global e-Clinical Trial Technologies Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

by End Users (Medical Laboratory, Hospitals, Pharmaceutical Companies), No. Of Trials (1-10 Trials, 11-50 Trials, >50 Trials, Others), Electronics Solutions (Clinical Analytics Platforms, Electronic Data Capture (EDC), Clinical Data Management Systems (CDMS), Randomization & Trial Supply Management (RTSM), Electronic Clinical Outcome Assessment (ECOA), Clinical Data Integration Platforms, Clinical Trial Management Systems (CTMS), Electronic Trial Master File (ETMF))



The study encompasses a variety of analytical resources such as SWOT analysis and Porters Five Forces analysis coupled with primary and secondary research methodologies. It covers all the bases surrounding the e-Clinical Trial Technologies industry as it explores the competitive nature of the market complete with a regional analysis.



