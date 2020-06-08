Edison, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/08/2020 -- Latest published market study on Technology Landscape in India E-commerce Market with + data Tables, Pie Chart, high level qualitative chapters & Graphs is available now to provide complete assessment of the Market highlighting evolving trends, Measures taken up by players,current-to-future scenario analysis and growth factors validated with View points extracted via Industry experts and Consultants. The study breaks market by revenue and volume (wherever applicable) and price history to estimates size and trend analysis and identifying gaps and opportunities. Some are the players that are in coverage of the study are Adobe Systems India Pvt. Ltd. , Akamai Technologies India Pvt. Ltd. , Amazon Internet Services Pvt. Ltd., Cloudflare, Inc., Google India Pvt. Ltd., IBM India Pvt. Ltd., Microsoft India Pvt. Ltd., Neustar Data Infotech (India) Pvt. Ltd. , NGINX Inc. , Oracle India Pvt. Ltd.



The e-commerce market in India was valued at INR 3,550.70 Bn in 2018 and is expected to reach INR 10,494.38 Bn by 2024, expanding at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of ~18.15% during the 2019-2024 period. To stay afloat in the competitive market, e-commerce companies are incorporating advanced technologies such as Internet of Things (IoT), voice recognition, fintech, robotics, virtual reality, artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) in their online platforms.



Market insights:

E-commerce companies are using virtual and augmented reality (VR & AR) to create virtual showrooms/stores which can provide real-life experiences to customers. These showrooms feature detailed product previews and imitate in-store experiences, which further increase customers' satisfaction and reduce product return rates.

Payment choices including credit and debit cards, net-banking and e-wallets cater to ~30% of online sales when compared to the cash on delivery (CoD) payment option in India. With support from the government's Digital India initiative, cashless payment solution using Fintech is expected to enhance the e-commerce market in India. Consequently, e-commerce companies are incorporating Fintech-based payment platforms like Apple Pay, Google Pay and Amazon Pay to improve the security and efficiency of online payment methods.



Artificial intelligence allows e-commerce businesses to identify patterns and trends, which help retailers understand customers' requirements better. Using AI and ML, e-commerce companies are offering marketing strategies, personalized suggestions, voice-based chatbot assistance and visual searches. Amazon uses machine learning technology to improve address quality, which facilitates timely delivery of packages to its customers.

From managing warehouse to making deliveries, robotics has helped boost e-commerce business operations. In 2019, Flipkart Internet Pvt. Ltd. deployed 100 Automated Guided Vehicles (AGVs) in its Bengaluru sortation center to increase its efficiency by 60%.



Industry standards like NAICS, ICB etc are considered to derive the most important manufacturers. More emphasis is given on SMEs that are emerging and evolving in the market with their product presence and technological upgraded modes.



2-Page profiles of all listed company with 3 to 5 years financial data to track and comparison of business overview, product specification etc.



4) What all regional segmentation covered? Can specific country of interest be added?

Country that are included in the analysis are North America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, South America, Middle East & Africa

Yes, general version of study is broad, however if you have limited application in your scope & target, then study can also be customize to only those application. As of now it covers applications Online, Offline.



Technology Landscape in India E-commerce Product Types In-Depth: B2B, B2C



Technology Landscape in India E-commerce Major Applications/End users: Apparel and accessories, Electronic and media, Food and personal care, Furniture and appliances



Geographical Analysis: North America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, South America, Middle East & Africa & Rest of World



