E-Commerce and Marketing Consultancy Webmarket Protocols Revamps Website for Its 10th Anniversary

Tel Aviv, Israel -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/09/2012 -- With a decade in e-commerce and marketing industry, Webmarket Protocols has launched their new website. With this new look and domain the company hopes to continue its success and attract new customers. The consultancy has been offering various online marketing services and e-commerce operations for past decade.



According to the Webmarket Protocols, is concentrated on being more user friendly. The site is divided into two major sections – marketing and e-commerce, the services that Webmarket Protocols specialize in. Further the site also gives some tips on creating a successful e-commerce website, called as WMP Tips. A brief summary of services provided by the company is given in both sections titled as online marketing and e-commerce operations.



The major online marketing services provided by Webmarket Protocols are SEO, PPC, social networks, affiliate management and branding. The company informs the type of service provided under each category. Through SEO the company applies its various techniques in helping the e-commerce website get a better ranking and hence better traffic. Social networking usually involves building up a legit image and improving the possibility of potential customers, informs the consultancy. In addition the company informs that Affiliate management deals with increasing the number of affiliates by using advanced marketing tools and analytics, and advertising involves using relevant keywords and attractive banners, which are placed strategically to draw potential customers.



E-commerce operations such as setting up an e-commerce website, product shipping and handling, fraud detection, customer support and various more are also provided by Webmarket Protocols. The consultancy states that it will provide any kind of service for a specific e-commerce website. If required, the company can also create custom solutions for their customers.



About Webmarket Protocols LTD

For more information about online marketing and e-commerce services, or to schedule a meeting or interview with founders of webmarket.cc, please email at ami@webmarket.cc.