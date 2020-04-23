Ocean View, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/23/2020 -- E-commerce automotive aftermarket is slated to record momentous gains over the coming years owing to the growing demand for e-commerce from a number of regional avenues, most prominently the MEA. With improving lifestyles and rising disposable income levels, automobile purchases have been increasing at a substantial pace over the recent years.



As more and more automobiles crowd the streets and peoples' garages, the overall margin to maintain them in optimal operating condition also increases. This trend is creating substantial demand for the e-commerce automotive aftermarket industry.



Considering the immense popularity of online retail platform, the aforementioned trend offers an extremely conducive growth ground for E-commerce automotive aftermarket, facilitating customers with convenience, and a significantly diverse product portfolio to choose from.



The e-commerce automotive aftermarket is bifurcated in terms of e-commerce retail, parts, consumer, and regional landscape. The e-commerce retail segment is further divided into third party retailers, and direct to customer.



The parts segment is classified into braking, hub assemblies, steering and suspension, gaskets, universal joints, filters, wipers, spark plugs, lighting, interiors, and tires. Among these, gaskets would likely register considerable growth due to an increasing concern among consumers regarding the protection of sensitive electronics and the need to seal out dust, air, and water in automobiles.



Wipers segment, owing to an increasing preference for quieter and lighter wiper systems, is expected to drive the industry growth over the forecast period. Additionally, automotive filters will account for over 8.5% share owing to its installation in automobiles to lower carbon emission. The improvements it brings in the fuel efficiency of vehicles along with engine performance will further support the segment penetration.



Rising concern regarding visibility, that guides drivers for direction of travel, size, position, vehicle presence will support product penetration in the lighting segment over the coming years. In 2018, the spark plugs segment held over 2% of the market share owing to easy replacement. Emerging government regulations related to carbon emissions and rising demand for fuel efficient vehicles are likely to drive product demand.



Continuous wear during vehicle operations, and scheduled replacement required for improved vehicle performance and ride stability are expected to propel the product share of the tires segment. Consumer inclination towards vehicle customization for enhancing the level of passenger comfort and visual appearance is slated to support the interiors segment volume size.



With respect to consumer, the industry is divided in terms of B2C, B to Big B, and B To Small B. among these, B to Big B segment is slated to record momentous gains. Bulk purchasing of the product, particularly standard and fast-moving spare parts, are mostly preferred by this segment.



From a regional perspective, the Middle East e-commerce automotive aftermarket would likely witness a CAGR of more than 18% owing to the increasing level of digitization of retailers and internet penetration in the region.



Table of Contents (ToC) of the report:



Chapter 4 E-Commerce Automotive Aftermarket, By E-Commerce Retail

4.1 Market share by e-commerce retail, 2019 & 2026

4.2 Third party retailers

4.3 Direct to customer



Chapter 5 E-Commerce Automotive Aftermarket, By Parts

5.1 Market share by parts, 2019 & 2026

5.2 Braking

5.2.1 Brake pads

5.2.2 Hydraulics & hardware

5.2.3 Rotor & drum

5.3 Steering & suspension

5.3.1 Control arms

5.3.2 Ball joints

5.3.3 Tie rods

5.3.4 Sway bar links

5.3.5 Bushings

5.3.6 Bearing/seals

5.3.7 Coil springs

5.4 Hub assemblies

5.5 Universal joints

5.6 Gaskets

5.7 Wipers

5.8 Filters

5.9 Lighting

5.10 Spark plugs



Chapter 6 E-Commerce Automotive Aftermarket, By Consumer

6.1 Market share by consumer, 2019 & 2026

6.2 B2C

6.3 B to big B

6.4 B to small B



