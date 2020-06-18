E-Commerce Automotive AfterMarket to Cross 28 Bn US-Dollar by 2026 : Pep Boys, Denso, Bosch, Amazon, Alibaba Group, Flipkart, eBay, AutoZone, Advance Auto Parts

Ocean View, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/18/2020 -- Global E-commerce automotive aftermarket is touted to garner remarkable growth on account of constant advancements in electronic sales & distribution channels. OEMs and automotive component manufacturers are designing more aesthetically pleasing and engaging online portals for consumers, allowing users to effortlessly navigate and make purchases over their websites.



Increasing awareness about e-retailing, especially across developing economies, and the advent of online electronic portals that offer convenient product selection options could benefit the e-commerce automotive aftermarket. Many e-portals are offering sophisticated ERP systems that display overall stock availability.



Whereas with increasing digitalization, industry players are recognizing the importance of online sales channel, gradually upgrading their electronic sales portal to satisfy customer expectations. These online forums share necessary automotive information like how to install certain spare parts in the vehicle. Such initiatives would encourage more customers to opt for virtual shopping over conventional shopping.



The e-commerce automotive aftermarket is bifurcated in terms of e-commerce retail, parts, consumer, and regional landscape. The e-commerce retail segment is further divided into third party retailers, and direct to customer.



The parts segment is classified into braking, hub assemblies, steering and suspension, gaskets, universal joints, filters, wipers, spark plugs, lighting, interiors, and tires. Among these, gaskets would likely register considerable growth due to an increasing concern among consumers regarding the protection of sensitive electronics and the need to seal out dust, air, and water in automobiles.



Wipers segment, owing to an increasing preference for quieter and lighter wiper systems, is expected to drive the industry growth over the forecast period. Additionally, automotive filters will account for over 8.5% share owing to its installation in automobiles to lower carbon emission. The improvements it brings in the fuel efficiency of vehicles along with engine performance will further support the segment penetration.



Rising concern regarding visibility, that guides drivers for direction of travel, size, position, vehicle presence will support product penetration in the lighting segment over the coming years. In 2018, the spark plugs segment held over 2% of the market share owing to easy replacement. Emerging government regulations related to carbon emissions and rising demand for fuel efficient vehicles are likely to drive product demand.



Continuous wear during vehicle operations, and scheduled replacement required for improved vehicle performance and ride stability are expected to propel the product share of the tires segment. Consumer inclination towards vehicle customization for enhancing the level of passenger comfort and visual appearance is slated to support the interiors segment volume size.



With respect to consumer, the industry is divided in terms of B2C, B to Big B, and B To Small B. among these, B to Big B segment is slated to record momentous gains. Bulk purchasing of the product, particularly standard and fast-moving spare parts, are mostly preferred by this segment.



From a regional perspective, the Middle East e-commerce automotive aftermarket would likely witness a CAGR of more than 18% owing to the increasing level of digitization of retailers and internet penetration in the region.



Table of Contents (ToC) of the report:



Chapter 4 E-Commerce Automotive Aftermarket, By E-Commerce Retail

4.1 E-commerce automotive aftermarket share by e-commerce retail, 2019 & 2026

4.2 Third party retailers

4.3 Direct to customer



Chapter 5 E-Commerce Automotive Aftermarket, By Parts

5.1 E-commerce automotive aftermarket share by parts, 2019 & 2026

5.2 Braking

5.2.1 Brake pads

5.2.2 Hydraulics & hardware

5.2.3 Rotor & drum

5.3 Steering & suspension

5.3.1 Control arms

5.3.2 Ball joints

5.3.3 Tie rods

5.3.4 Sway bar links

5.3.5 Bushings

5.3.6 Bearing/seals

5.3.7 Coil springs

5.4 Hub assemblies

5.5 Universal joints

5.6 Gaskets

5.7 Wipers

5.8 Filters

5.9 Lighting

5.10 Spark plugs



Chapter 6 E-Commerce Automotive Aftermarket, By Consumer

6.1 E-commerce automotive aftermarket share by consumer, 2019 & 2026

6.2 B2C

6.3 B to big B

6.4 B to small B



