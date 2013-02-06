E-Commerce Businesses Attract Investment with the Help of Custom Printing Services

Long Island, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/06/2013 -- DigitalOlympus.com is offering e-commerce start-ups tips on effective promotional printing strategies that can help them attract investment in unfavorable times. Research shows that the tech industry has changed its focus so much so that ecommerce startups are no longer receiving priority funding. The implications of this include the fact that in order to attract investment, ecommerce firms must prove to be profitable with a good business outlook and not just great ideas alone.



Printing (including common printing services like flyer printing, label printing, large format printing, personalized labels and other custom printing applications) is a great way to market products and build brand reputation and awareness while keeping costs low.



Printing is one of the most traditional promotional techniques and people really respond well to it in all its forms – flyers, posters, pamphlets, billboards, banners, etc. Also printing is very low-cost and can be deployed virtually anywhere.



E-commerce start-ups can combine online marketing strategies with more grounded and effective strategies like printing, radio, TV and direct mail for improved results that can lead to more customers and a better bottom line – and ultimately attract investors.



“A combined strategy can help improve online awareness while also getting through to the man on the ground (including potential investors) through more traditional advertising methods,” said a DigitalOlympus.com correspondent.



Struggling ecommerce businesses can achieve breakthrough marketing through direct, on-the-ground promotion, as opposed to using social media and the Internet alone, because people who no longer subscribe to their services will want to be assured (in person, if possible) that the services have been rebranded and will be more useful to them and less expensive, etc., according to what the business is willing to offer.



