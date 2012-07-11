e-Commerce Fulfillment Company Helps Online Merchants Grow Business and Increase Shipping Volume

Irvine, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/11/2012 -- In order to succeed in this fast-paced business world, online merchants need outstanding products, great customer service, and efficient e-commerce fulfillment procedures.



In an effort to concentrate on what they know best—their products and their customers—owners of online businesses sometimes turn to fulfillment companies for help with their inventory and shipping. Basically, a fulfillment company helps to manage the process from the time an order comes in until the product is delivered to the customer.



Since the day it opened for business, Promotional Fulfillment Services, Inc. (PROMOFILL) has strived to provide the best order fulfillment services, marketing logistics, warehouse management, and e-commerce fulfillment solutions.



Because the company understands that e-commerce order fulfillment is much more than simply processing orders, PROMOFILL works hard to integrate an online merchant’s total e-commerce business.



For example, PROMOFILL has recently expanded its client services to include e-commerce sales, funnel/landing page development, video optimization, and other leading edge marketing services.



Interestingly, the company, which is based in Orange County, California, has very successfully used content and optimization best practices to help its own marketing efforts. This is partially due to PROMOFILL using a search optimization formula that was developed by marketing partners Authority Interactive.



"We have maintained a strong belief in utilizing today's best internet marketing and SEO practices and if we can help our clients utilize these strategies to increase sales, we benefit in the long-term success by sharing our resources,” said Dan Barnett, CEO of Promotional Fulfillment Services, Inc.



“Many of the expanded services focus on the importance of building ‘social proof’, increased video communication and quality content that is actually worth reading on your site.”



As part of its ecommerce sales fulfillment services, PROMOFILL is also able to integrate its clients’ entire e-commerce business, including web design, shipping systems, payment processing, marketing and affiliate management, shopping cart integration and much more. The company features a flexible turnkey online commerce system, and the staff prides itself on understanding the needs of its clients and offering top-notch customer service and support.



About Promotional Fulfillment Services, Inc.

Promotional Fulfillment Services, Inc. (PROMOFILL) is a Third Party Logistics (3PL) Provider specializing in Product Fulfillment, Order Fulfillment, Warehousing and Distribution Services for the Direct-to-Consumer (Direct Response, Ecommerce), Wholesale and Retail industries. Value added capabilities include Pick-n-Pack, Kitting and Assembly, Marketing Logistics, Promotional / POP Fulfillment, Web Design and SEO/SEM services. Merchant client sizes range from small Ecommerce (.com) entrepreneurs to Fortune 500 companies. For more information, please visit http://www.promofill.com