A new business intelligence report released by Advance Market Analytics with title Global E-commerce Logistics Market Insights, Forecast to 2025.



Major Players in Market are:

DHL International GmbH, FedEx Corporation, XPO Logistics, United Parcel Service Inc., Clipper Logistics Plc., Gati Limited, Kenco Group Inc., Aramex International, Deutsche Post AG, KUEHNE + NAGEL, Scan Global Logistics



What is E-commerce Logistics?

E-commerce logistics is a big driver of change in logistics and physical distribution networks. Asia Pacific region accounted for the largest market share in this industry due to the increasing population in this region. This system provides cost reduction, on-time delivery, and improved efficiency. In this system, the market is majorly focused on inventory management for e-commerce companies. Larger demand is expected from tier II and tier III cities and air to surface movement.



E-commerce Logistics Market Segmentation and Market Data Breakdown:

E-commerce Logistics Market by Operation Area (Domestic, International), Service Type (Warehousing, - Mega Centers, - Hubs/ Delivery Centers, - Returns Processing Centers, Transportation, - Air/Express Delivery, - Freight/Rail, - Trucking/ Over Road, - Maritime, Others)



E-commerce Logistics Market Drivers

- Increase in Adoption of Doing B2C E-Commerce Business

- Massive Growth in Internet Penetration

- Increase In Cross Border E-Commerce Activities

- Rising Number of E-Commerce Business in Developing Countries

E-commerce Logistics Market Trends

- Technological Advancements in E-Commerce Logistics



E-commerce Logistics Market Challenges



E-commerce Logistics Market Restraints

- Infrastructural Issues in Emerging Countries Can Hamper the Growth of This Market

- Increasing Return Policy in C-Commerce Shopping Can Triggers the Expenses Incurred By the Companies in the Market

Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa

Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.



Data Sources & Methodology



The primary sources involves the industry experts from the E-commerce Logistics Market including the management organizations, processing organizations, analytics service providers of the industry's value chain. All primary sources were interviewed to gather and authenticate qualitative & quantitative information and determine the future prospects.



In the extensive primary research process undertaken for this study, the primary sources – Postal Surveys, telephone, Online & Face-to-Face Survey were considered to obtain and verify both qualitative and quantitative aspects of this research study. When it comes to secondary sources Company's Annual reports, press Releases, Websites, Investor Presentation, Conference Call transcripts, Webinar, Journals, Regulators, National Customs and Industry Associations were given primary weight-age.



