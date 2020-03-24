Edison, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/24/2020 -- Advance Market Analytics released the research report of Global E-commerce Logistics Market, offers a detailed overview of the factors influencing the global business scope. Global E-commerce Logistics Market research report shows the latest market insights with upcoming trends and breakdown of the products and services. The report provides key statistics on the market status, size, share, growth factors of the Global E-commerce Logistics.

This Report covers the emerging player's data, including: competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are DHL International GmbH (Germany), FedEx Corporation (United States), XPO Logistics (United States), United Parcel Service Inc. (United States), Clipper Logistics Plc. (United Kingdom), Gati Limited (India), Kenco Group Inc. (United States), Aramex International (United Arab Emirates), Deutsche Post AG (Germany), KUEHNE + NAGEL (Switzerland) and Scan Global Logistics (Denmark)



E-commerce logistics is a big driver of change in logistics and physical distribution networks. Asia Pacific region accounted for the largest market share in this industry due to the increasing population in this region. This system provides cost reduction, on-time delivery, and improved efficiency. In this system, the market is majorly focused on inventory management for e-commerce companies. Larger demand is expected from tier II and tier III cities and air to surface movement.



Market Drivers

- Increase in Adoption of Doing B2C E-Commerce Business

- Massive Growth in Internet Penetration

Market Trend

- Technological Advancements in E-Commerce Logistics

Restraints

- Infrastructural Issues in Emerging Countries Can Hamper the Growth of This Market

- Increasing Return Policy in C-Commerce Shopping Can Triggers the Expenses Incurred By the Companies in the Market

Opportunities

- Strong Opportunity for Logistics Companies, Due To High Technology Advancement Such As Blockchain Technology. Which Revolutionizing E-Commerce Logistic By Providing Reliable Tracking Information to the Consumers



The Global E-commerce Logistics Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

Operation Area (Domestic, International), Service Type (Warehousing, - Mega Centers, - Hubs/ Delivery Centers, - Returns Processing Centers, Transportation, - Air/Express Delivery, - Freight/Rail, - Trucking/ Over Road, - Maritime, Others)



Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa

Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.



Strategic Points Covered in Table of Content of Global E-commerce Logistics Market:

Chapter 1: Introduction, market driving force product Objective of Study and Research Scope the Global E-commerce Logistics market

Chapter 2: Exclusive Summary – the basic information of the Global E-commerce Logistics Market.

Chapter 3: Displaying the Market Dynamics- Drivers, Trends and Challenges of the Global E-commerce Logistics

Chapter 4: Presenting the Global E-commerce Logistics Market Factor Analysis Porters Five Forces, Supply/Value Chain, PESTEL analysis, Market Entropy, Patent/Trademark Analysis.

Chapter 5: Displaying the by Type, End User and Region 2013-2018

Chapter 6: Evaluating the leading manufacturers of the Global E-commerce Logistics market which consists of its Competitive Landscape, Peer Group Analysis, BCG Matrix & Company Profile

Chapter 7: To evaluate the market by segments, by countries and by manufacturers with revenue share and sales by key countries in these various regions.

Chapter 8 & 9: Displaying the Appendix, Methodology and Data Source



Finally, Global E-commerce Logistics Market is a valuable source of guidance for individuals and companies.



Data Sources & Methodology



The primary sources involves the industry experts from the Global E-commerce Logistics Market including the management organizations, processing organizations, analytics service providers of the industry's value chain. All primary sources were interviewed to gather and authenticate qualitative & quantitative information and determine the future prospects.



In the extensive primary research process undertaken for this study, the primary sources – Postal Surveys, telephone, Online & Face-to-Face Survey were considered to obtain and verify both qualitative and quantitative aspects of this research study. When it comes to secondary sources Company's Annual reports, press Releases, Websites, Investor Presentation, Conference Call transcripts, Webinar, Journals, Regulators, National Customs and Industry Associations were given primary weight-age.



