E-Commerce Market Innovations & Competitive Analysis – Forecast to 2027

The global e-commerce market is slated to expand at a sturdy pace in the years to follow. The trend of online sales is gaining momentum in recent times, and this factor has aided market growth. A juggernaut of possibilities for online sales and purchase have currently come to the fore. Moreover, shopping preferences of the masses have also changed dramatically over the past decade. The consumers have a wider net of choices across the online market, and this has drifted them away from the practice of going to the physical marketplace. In this scenario, e-commerce websites have become the central force for driving sales across online markets. Therefore, it is safe to expect that the global e-commerce market would witness amplified growth in the forthcoming years.



The global e-commerce market can be segmented on the basis of hosting platform, end-user, product, and region. The growth of the global e-commerce market is led by North America, majorly due to the humongous export volume of the region. Several consumers goods find their origins in the US market. A large number of people subscribe to e-commerce platforms operating from the US.



Global E-commerce Market: Notable Developments



The global e-commerce market is characterised by timely developments in the domain of operations and logistics.



Most of the companies and e-commerce vendors prefer to host their products and services on Shopify. Shopify accounted for a little less than three-fourth of the total share in the global e-commerce applications market. Furthermore, the ease of developing an e-commerce platform on Shopify has been the key reason behind the growth of this vendor. The stellar pace of growth pertaining to the e-commerce market can be attributed to the expertise exercised by Shopify.

SAP has emerged as a key player that has overhauled the operational dynamics of the global e-commerce market. The solutions offered by SAP are recognized across the globe. SAP has helped several e-commerce companies in expediting their processes and achieving sales goals.



Some of the leading vendors in the e-commerce market are:



Alibaba

360buy.com

Sony store

Groupon

iTunes



Global E-commerce Market: Growth Drivers



Flexible Online Selling Policies



Several companies have embraced the trend of exhibiting their products on e-commerce websites. The volume of sales that has flown in from such websites has persuaded new companies to venture into e-commerce selling. There is tremendous demand for high-quality products on online platforms, and the sellers are making ardent efforts to meet this requirement. Furthermore, flexible online selling policies of big brands have generated tremendous confidence amongst the buyers. These brands offer competitive prices, and easy return options to consumers on the online market. Henceforth, the global e-commerce market endows several opportunities for growth and development.



Monopolistic Growth of Amazon



Amazon has emerged as one of the largest e-commerce vendors over the past decade. The company has followed a policy of continual expansion of its product portfolio. Furthermore, Amazon is amongst the preferred choices for buying home appliances as well as personal accessories. There is no contention about the emergence of new e-commerce vendors in the years to follow. The aforementioned assertion can be attributed to the stellar possibilities for revenue generation that float across the online market. E-commerce payment gateways have become a necessity for banks and online financial entities. The use of these gateways and authentication nodes has generated a good amount of revenues in the global market.



This study by TMR is all-encompassing framework of the dynamics of the market. It mainly comprises critical assessment of consumers' or customers' journeys, current and emerging avenues, and strategic framework to enable CXOs take effective decisions.



Our key underpinning is the 4-Quadrant Framework EIRS that offers detailed visualization of four elements:



Customer Experience Maps

Insights and Tools based on data-driven research

Actionable Results to meet all the business priorities

Strategic Frameworks to boost the growth journey



The study strives to evaluate the current and future growth prospects, untapped avenues, factors shaping their revenue potential, and demand and consumption patterns in the global market by breaking it into region-wise assessment.



The following regional segments are covered comprehensively:



North America

Asia Pacific

Europe

Latin America

The Middle East and Africa



