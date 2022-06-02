E-Commerce Market to See Huge Growth by 2027: Zalando, Groupon, Depot

New Jersey, USA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/02/2022 -- The latest study released on the Global E-Commerce Market by AMA Research evaluates market size, trend, and forecast to 2027. The E-Commerce market study covers significant research data and proofs to be a handy resource document for managers, analysts, industry experts and other key people to have ready-to-access and self-analyzed study to help understand market trends, growth drivers, opportunities and upcoming challenges and about the competitors.



Key Players in This Report Include:

Walmart Inc. (United States), Amazon (United States), Alibaba (China), Otto Group (Germany), JD.com (China), eBay (United States), Rakuten (Japan), Zalando (Germany), Groupon (United States), Home Depot (United States)



Definition:

E-commerce is an online retailing platform for trading of products and services using digital networks. E-commerce rope in technologies like mobiles, online banking systems, supply chain management, logistics & procurement, customer service management, etc. Improving online payment methods, cybersecurity and reliability will help to improve the e-commerce market.



Market Trends:

- The growing use of Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Chatbots to create Better User Experience



Market Drivers:

- Increasing Penetration of Smartphones and Technology

- Growing Disposable Income of people in Developing Economies



Market Opportunities:

- Easy Payment and Reliable Payment Methods will increase the market Growth

The Global E-Commerce Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

by Type (B2B (Business to Business), B2C (Business to Consumer), C2C (Consumer to Consumer)), Application (Supply Chain Management, Inventory Management, Procurement and Logistics, Online Marketing and Advertisement, Remote Banking, Home Shopping, Customer Service), End User Industry (Automotive, Pharmaceutical, Fashion and Apparel, Others)



Global E-Commerce market report highlights information regarding the current and future industry trends, growth patterns, as well as it offers business strategies to helps the stakeholders in making sound decisions that may help to ensure the profit trajectory over the forecast years.



Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share, and growth rate of the following regions:

- The Middle East and Africa (South Africa, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Israel, Egypt, etc.)

- North America (United States, Mexico & Canada)

- South America (Brazil, Venezuela, Argentina, Ecuador, Peru, Colombia, etc.)

- Europe (Turkey, Spain, Turkey, Netherlands Denmark, Belgium, Switzerland, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)

- Asia-Pacific (Taiwan, Hong Kong, Singapore, Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia).



Objectives of the Report

- -To carefully analyze and forecast the size of the E-Commerce market by value and volume.

- -To estimate the market shares of major segments of the E-Commerce market.

- -To showcase the development of the E-Commerce market in different parts of the world.

- -To analyze and study micro-markets in terms of their contributions to the E-Commerce market, their prospects, and individual growth trends.

- -To offer precise and useful details about factors affecting the growth of the E-Commerce market.

- -To provide a meticulous assessment of crucial business strategies used by leading companies operating in the E-Commerce market, which include research and development, collaborations, agreements, partnerships, acquisitions, mergers, new developments, and product launches.



Major highlights from Table of Contents:

E-Commerce Market Study Coverage:

- It includes major manufacturers, emerging player's growth story, and major business segments of E-Commerce market, years considered, and research objectives. Additionally, segmentation on the basis of the type of product, application, and technology.

- E-Commerce Market Executive Summary: It gives a summary of overall studies, growth rate, available market, competitive landscape, market drivers, trends, and issues, and macroscopic indicators.

- E-Commerce Market Production by Region E-Commerce Market Profile of Manufacturers-players are studied on the basis of SWOT, their products, production, value, financials, and other vital factors.

- Key Points Covered in E-Commerce Market Report:

- E-Commerce Overview, Definition and Classification Market drivers and barriers

- E-Commerce Market Competition by Manufacturers

- Impact Analysis of COVID-19 on E-Commerce Market

- E-Commerce Capacity, Production, Revenue (Value) by Region (2022-2027)

- E-Commerce Supply (Production), Consumption, Export, Import by Region (2022-2027)

- E-Commerce Production, Revenue (Value), Price Trend by Type {B2B (Business to Business), B2C (Business to Consumer), C2C (Consumer to Consumer)}

- E-Commerce Market Analysis by Application {Supply Chain Management, Inventory Management, Procurement and Logistics, Online Marketing and Advertisement, Remote Banking, Home Shopping, Customer Service}

- E-Commerce Manufacturers Profiles/Analysis E-Commerce Manufacturing Cost Analysis, Industrial/Supply Chain Analysis, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers, Marketing

- Strategy by Key Manufacturers/Players, Connected Distributors/Traders Standardization, Regulatory and collaborative initiatives, Industry road map and value chain Market Effect Factors Analysis.



Key questions answered

- How feasible is E-Commerce market for long-term investment?

- What are influencing factors driving the demand for E-Commerce near future?

- What is the impact analysis of various factors in the Global E-Commerce market growth?

- What are the recent trends in the regional market and how successful they are?



