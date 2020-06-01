Edison, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/01/2020 -- HTF MI added a new research study in its database with title 'Global E-Commerce of Agricultural Products Market Size study, by Type (Manure and Fertilizer, Seeds, Light Tools, Heavy Tools), by Application (Harvesting, Ploughing, Irrigation, Sowing) and Regional Forecasts 2019-2026' that includes detailed analysis, Competitive landscape, forecast and strategies. The study covers geographic analysis that includes regions like Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. and important players/vendors such as Alibaba, sfbest, Amazon, JD, Ebay, Wal-Mart Stores. The report will help user gain market insights, future trends and growth prospects for forecast period of 2019-2026.



Summary

Global E-Commerce of Agricultural Products Market is valued approximately at USD XXX billion in 2018 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than XXX% over the forecast period 2019-2026. E-Commerce basically refers to trade conducted by the internet or from website. It has enabled greater visibility into the global supply chain of agricultural product, as buyers and sellers are much closer and more easily connected. The agricultural sector is one of the few remaining sectors where e-commerce is yet to have a significant impact. There are numerous reasons for this: the Agri supply chain is frequently controlled by well-entrenched intermediaries; the logistical challenge of handling consumable products is complex; and most consumers still prefer to buy groceries in-person instead of online, given the inconsistent physical appearance of fresh produce, especially vegetables and fruits.



However, this is transforming quickly as e-commerce solutions that aim to overcome barriers around customer preferences and logistics drive online grocery around the globe. Increasing per capita spending on internet retailing, along with rising government launches of apps & schemes to support the farmers are the few factor responsible for high CAGR of the market over the forecast period. For instance, In 2017, ecommerce was around USD 2.3 trillion in sales and is projected to reach almost to USD 4.5 trillion by 2021, according to the Statista report. Also, in the US alone, ecommerce signifies almost 10% of retail sales and that number is projected to grow by just about 15% each year. Moreover, easy availability of raw materials, inputs and advanced technology to grow crops are the also some other factor driving the growth of the global e-commerce of agricultural products market.



The regular update in report considering latest influencing factors allows industry participant to receive latest edition with additional chapter / commentary dictating latest scenario, economic slowdown and COVID-19 impact on overall industry. Further it will also provide qualitative information about when industry could come back on track and what possible measures industry players are taking to deal with current situation.

However, lack of awareness and non-accessibility of internet in rural area are the major factor restraining the growth of global E-Commerce of Agricultural Products market during the forecast period.



Major market player included in this report are:

Alibaba, sfbest, Amazon, JD, Ebay, Wal-Mart Stores, Womai, tootoo, benlai, Yihaodian, Otto



The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Type:

Manure and Fertilizer

Seeds

Light Tools

Heavy Tools



By Application:

Harvesting

Ploughing

Irrigation

Sowing



By Region:

North America, U.S., Canada, Europe, UK, Germany, Asia Pacific, China, India, Japan, Latin America, Brazil, Mexico, Rest of the World



Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:



Historical year – 2016, 2017

Base year – 2018

Forecast period – 2019 to 2026



Target Audience of the Global E-Commerce of Agricultural Products Market in Market Study:



Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors



Chapter 1. Executive Summary

1.1. Market Snapshot

1.2. Global & Segmental Market Estimates & Forecasts, 2017-2026 (USD Billion)

1.3. Key Trends

1.4. Estimation Methodology

1.5. Research Assumption

Chapter 2. Global E-Commerce of Agricultural Products Market Definition and Scope

2.1. Objective of the Study

2.2. Market Definition & Scope

2.3. Years Considered for the Study

2.4. Currency Conversion Rates

Chapter 3. Global E-Commerce of Agricultural Products Market Dynamics

3.1. E-Commerce of Agricultural Products Market Impact Analysis (2018-2026)

3.1.1. Market Drivers

3.1.2. Market Challenges

3.1.3. Market Opportunities

Chapter 4. Global E-Commerce of Agricultural Products Market Analysis

Chapter 5. Global E-Commerce of Agricultural Products Market, by Type

Chapter 6. Global E-Commerce of Agricultural Products Market, by Application

....Continued



Thanks for reading this article, you can also get individual chapter wise section or region wise report version like North America, Europe or Asia.