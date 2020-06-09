E-Commerce Payment Market: Huge Demand and Future Scope for Revenue by 2025: PayPal, Due, NPCI

Edison, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/09/2020 -- A Latest intelligence report published by AMA Research with title "Global E-commerce Payment Market Outlook to 2025.A detailed study accumulated to offer Latest insights about acute features of the Global E-commerce Paymentmarket.This report provides a detailed overview of key factors in the Global E-commerce Payment Market and factors such as driver, restraint, past and current trends, regulatory scenarios and technology development. A thorough analysis of these factors including economic slowdown, local & global reforms and COVID-19 Impact has been conducted to determine future growth prospects in the global market.



Definition:

An e-commerce payment system assists in the approval of any sort of electronic payment done through online medium. E-Commerce payments are also known as a part of EDI, electronic payment systems have become highly popular due to the extensive use of internet-based banking and shopping. When goods and services are purchased online, then the payment is done through an electronic medium. This mode of payment, wherein there is no use of any direct cash or cheque, is known as an e-commerce payment system or electronic payment system.



Major Players in This Report Include,



PayPal (United States), Due Inc. (United States), NPCI (India), Stripe Inc. (United States), Amazon (United States), CCBill, LLC (United States), Google (United States), Visa, Inc. (United States), MasterCard Incorporated (United States), American Express Company (United States), UnionPay International Co., Ltd. (China) and Square, Inc. (United States).



Global E-commerce Paymentthe manufacturing cost structure analysis of the market is based on the core chain structure, engineering process, raw materials and suppliers. The manufacturing plant has been developed for market needs and new technology development.In addition, Global E-commerce Payment Market attractiveness according to country, end-user, and other measures is also provided, permitting the reader to gauge the most useful or commercial areas for investments. The study also provides special chapter designed (qualitative) to highlights issues faced by industry players in their production cycle and supply chain. However overall estimates and sizing, various tables and graphs presented in the study gives and impression how big is the impact of COVID.



Market Drivers

- The rising preference for making online payments and also the availability of several platforms to do the transactions

- Increasing use of smartphones and the availability of high-speed internet is propelling the growth of E-Commerce Payment market

- High growth in the population is also a driving factor of the E-commerce Payment market



Market Trend

- Increasing urbanization and banking population

- Growing adoption of all the Electronic modes of payments will significantly contribute towards the growth of the E-Commerce Payment Market



Restraints

- Lack of Proper Network Coverage in Some Parts of the Developing Nations



Opportunities

- Rising initiatives are taken by the government for the increase of the banking population and henceforth providing a better platform for electronic payments

- Growth in revenues and ease in accessing data

- Rising government ambitions, industrialization, evolving consumer behaviors and changing economic conditions would open new opportunities for the E-Commerce Payment Market



Challenges

- Lack of Service Disruptions or Data Safety and Security



The Global E-commerce Payment Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

Type (Credit Cards, Mobile Payments, Bank Transfer, E-Wallet, Others), Application (Shopping, Banking, Others), Industry Vertical (Personal Care, Service Industry, Electronic, Government, Others), Device Used (PCs, Smartphones, Laptops, Others), Nature of Payment (Business - to - Business (B2B), Consumer - to - Consumer (C2C), Consumer - to - Business (C2B), Business - to - Government (B2G), Others)



Geographically World Global E-commerce Payment markets can be classified as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa and Latin America. North America has gained a leading position in the global market and is expected to remain in place for years to come. The growing demand for Global E-commerce Payment markets will drive growth in the North American market over the next few years.

In the last section of the report, the companies responsible for increasing the sales in the Global E-commerce Payment Market have been presented. These companies have been analyzed in terms of their manufacturing base, basic information, and competitors. In addition, the application and product type introduced by each of these companies also form a key part of this section of the report. The recent enhancements that took place in the global market and their influence on the future growth of the market have also been presented through this study.



