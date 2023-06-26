NJ New Jersey, USA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/26/2023 -- A Latest intelligence report published by AMA Research with title "Global E-commerce SaaS Market Outlook to 2028. A detailed study accumulated to offer Latest insights about acute features of the E-commerce SaaS market. This report provides a detailed overview of key factors in the Global E-commerce SaaS Market and factors such as driver, restraint, past and current trends, regulatory scenarios and technology development.



Definition: E-commerce SaaS refers to an e-commerce software delivered as a cloud-based system that can be accessed through all types of web browsers. This type of service helps business to locate their products, unique selling points and compete on pricing. It also provides attractive discounts for customers which ultimately boost branding. Emerging e-commerce businesses and online enterprises in developing countries lead growth in E-commerce SaaS.



Major Players in This Report Include,

Microsoft (United States), Salesforce Commerce Cloud (United States), Adobe (United States), commercetools GmbH (Germany), BigCommerce (United States), Shopify (Canada), Volusion, LLC. (United States), Shift4Shopv (United States), Printify, Inc. (United States), Wix.com (Israel), Big Cartel (United States).



Merger Acquisition

On February 10, 2022, BigCommerce a leading Open SaaS ecommerce platform for fast-growing and established brands, announced the acquisition of Quote Ninja, Inc., a premier enterprise software solution providing leading business-to-business (B2B) eCommerce capabilities for merchants of all sizes. A longtime BigCommerce partner, B2B Ninja is a best-in-class quoting solution, and the acquisition furthers BigCommerce's ability to deliver powerful eCommerce functionality to B2B merchants.



Regulatory Factors

"The General Data Protection Regulation is a comprehensive European Union legislation that provides data rights for individuals and increases compliance responsibilities for organizations and businesses. GDPR stops companies from overreaching and provides citizens with the assurance that businesses are handling their data correctly. The core function of the GDPR is to give citizens more control over their data. It also gives regulators more power to fine organizations that break this law."



Global E-commerce SaaS the manufacturing cost structure analysis of the market is based on the core chain structure, engineering process, raw materials and suppliers. The manufacturing plant has been developed for market needs and new technology development. In addition, Global E-commerce SaaS Market attractiveness according to country, end-user, and other measures is also provided, permitting the reader to gauge the most useful or commercial areas for investments. The study also provides special chapter designed (qualitative) to highlights issues faced by industry players in their production cycle and supply chain.



The Global E-commerce SaaS Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below: by Application (Shipping Company, E-retailers, Online Shopping Platform, Online Shopping Consumer, Others), Pricing (Monthly, Annually), Business Models (B2C, B2B), Deployment (Cloud-Based, On-Premise), Feature (SEO Features, Multi-Channel Integration, Simple Shipping Dealings, 24/7 Customer and Technical Support, Others)



Opportunities

Increasing Number of E-commerce Business in The Developing Countries Creating Huge Opportunities for E-commerce SaaS Market



Market Drivers

Emerging Need for Alternative to Traditional E-Commerce Platform

Growing Demand for Online Shopping Among The Individual

Rising Need for Customer Management and Loyalty Solutions to Businesses



Market Trend

Advancement in technology leads to the adoption of Cloud-based E-commerce SaaS



Challenges

Stiff Competition in E-commerce SaaS Market

Rising Cybercrime Requiring Betterment of Security Feature in E-commerce SaaS Market



Geographically World Global E-commerce SaaS markets can be classified as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa and Latin America. North America has gained a leading position in the global market and is expected to remain in place for years to come. The growing demand for Global E-commerce SaaS markets will drive growth in the North American market over the next few years.

In the last section of the report, the companies responsible for increasing the sales in the Global E-commerce SaaS Market have been presented. These companies have been analyzed in terms of their manufacturing base, basic information, and competitors. In addition, the application and product type introduced by each of these companies also form a key part of this section of the report. The recent enhancements that took place in the global market and their influence on the future growth of the market have also been presented through this study.



