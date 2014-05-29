E Fitness Hub Offers Free Trials for Health, Fitness and Coaching Professionals

Miami, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/29/2014 -- E Fitness Hub, a state-of-the-art health and fitness network, is offering a free trial to health professionals interested in expanding their market reach.



Providers can sign up by clicking the link located at the top of the homepage at EFitnessHub.com, from which they can choose a free trial or one of several payment options. The registration process is easy and streamlined, with providers undergoing fair but stringent background checks prior to setting up an account with the website.



Additionally, those seeking the services of a health professional can also sign up for free at E Fitness Hub. Upon clicking the "Join Us" button at the top of the homepage, Hub members are prompted to create a username and password. As with Hub Professionals, the process is made to be simple and accessible to nearly anyone.



The free trials were introduced to promote the newly-launched website, which is designed to connect health and fitness professionals to those who need their services. Featuring a wide assortment of innovative features and functions – including an advanced search tool, a messaging system, coupons, and more – EFitnessHub.com seeks to create a welcoming and mutually beneficial online community centered on health and wellness.



About E Fitness Hub

E Fitness Hub was founded by Nicole Plummer, a renowned martial artist and Health Science graduate with considerable experience in martial arts competitions, coaching, and care giving.