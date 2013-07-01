Sunnyvale, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/01/2013 -- With a $50,000 goal for the development of their E-Fusion Wireless Charger for use with iPhones, Sharplines Products, headed up by Jean-Michel Thiers, has launched a crowdfunding project on Indiegogo. “In order to keep your iPhone charged throughout the day, we’ve designed a series of docks with a smart magnetic interface to hold and connect your phone to all common areas of one’s life such as the car, bike, home and office.” said Thiers, CEO of Sharplines Products. “It’s so simple in its design and yet outperforms all the more complicated wireless chargers currently on the market.”



Although this specific campaign is limited to all currently available iPhone models the ultimate goal is for E-Fusion to become the standard for smart-device magnetic charging docks. E-Fusion provides a sleek charging interface free of dangling wires to keep cars and desks clutter free. Unlike current wireless-charging devices, in addition to the ability to charge without plugging-in any wires, E-Fusion also offer wire-free USB connectivity to perform tasks such as syncing with iTunes or downloading photos without having to pull out a wire. To provide the best user facing experience possible the docks are fully adjustable and allow the phone to rotate from portrait to landscape while still maintaining electrical connectivity. When installed in the car the E-Fusion dock can alleviate the fear of running out of power while using the phone’s GPS. Powerful magnets keep the phone in place while driving or biking around town. In fact the current lineup of E-Fusion mounts provides six pounds of pull force to hold the five ounce iPhone in place.



“Modern smartphones are such great devices but, until now, making full use of their extraordinary features such as hands-free via Bluetooth or the GPS option would quickly render the phone useless from a lack of power.” added Thiers. Sharplines will be offering its technology, on the device side, free of any license fees via an Open-Source setting. This will allow other manufacturers, in addition to Sharplines, to design future cases to cover a wide array of devices.



The connector used in the E-Fusion docks rely on physical contacts between spring pins on the dock side and matching traces on the back of the phone much like an old cordless phone when returned to its base for charging. The connector is shaped in a circular pattern as to allow the phone to rotate while maintaining contact. The E-Fusion cases are currently available in either black or white and come with a wrist strap. A universal dock is available to charge the phone in a wide range of applications from resting on a desk to being car mounted, installed on a tripod or affixed to a wall. A low profile dock is also available mainly to be mounted to the dash of a car via strong double sided foam tape. A bike mount allow the phone to be used on a bicycle for navigation or as a video recorder. Funds will be raised by use of the Indiegogo site in the month of July while hard tooling is scheduled for August. Tool sample inspection and tooling adjustment as well as the pre-production run will be done in September. The full production run will be done in October while November will see the shipping of the product to crowdfunders worldwide.



To make a donation to the crowdfunding project Click Here