E-Health Market Key Players, Competitive Landscape, Growth, Statistics, Revenue and Industry Analysis Report by 2027

Vancouver, BC -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/10/2021 -- The global eHealth market is forecasted to be worth USD 314.55 Billion by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. The market is witnessing increased demand in the past years, owing to the surge in the prevalence of smartphones and the emergence of advanced technologies in the medical sector. Digital health has emerged as a triumphant venture, attracting several organizations and industries from outside the healthcare domain.



Ineffective communication between doctors and patients is among the biggest cause of errors in the medical sector. eHealth apps help with these issues. They provide point-of-care tools in the devices and allow for effective communication, better clinical decision-making, and improve patient outcomes.



Get Free Sample PDF Copy Of this Report At: https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-sample/398



The section on the competitive landscape offers valuable and actionable insights related to the business sphere of the EHealth market, covering extensive profiling of the key market players. The report offers information about market share, product portfolio, pricing analysis, and strategic alliances such as mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, partnerships, product launches and brand promotions, among others. The report also discusses the initiatives taken by the key companies to combat the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.



Key participants include GE Healthcare, Allscripts, Cerner Corporation, Philips, IBM Corporation, Mckesson, Medtronic, Inc., Epic Systems, Cisco Systems, and Optum, among others.



The report also describes the key business strategies, demand and supply ratios, leading regions, and the renowned market players, in a nutshell, offering a futuristic outlook of the overall EHealth industry. The market intelligence report is a prototype of the 360° overview of the global EHealth industry, shedding light on the estimated market value, share, growth trends, gross revenue, competitive overview, prominent manufacturers and buyers, available product types, and end-use applications.



The report bifurcates the EHealth market on the basis of different product types, applications, end-user industries, and key regions of the world where the market has already established its presence. The report accurately offers insights into the supply-demand ratio and production and consumption volume of each segment.



Product and Services Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

eHealth Solutions

Electronic Health Records/Electronic Medical Records Solutions

Picture Archiving and Communication Systems & Vendor Neutral Archive Systems (PACS & VNAS)

Pharmacy Information Systems

Medical Apps

Laboratory Information Systems (LIS)

Personal Health Record & Patient Portals

Chronic Care Management Apps

Clinical Decision Support Systems

Telehealth Solutions

Healthcare Information Exchange (HIE)

Radiology Information Systems (RIS)

E-Prescribing Solutions

Cardiovascular Information Systems

Other Specialty Information Management Systems

eHealth Services

Remote Monitoring Services

Diagnosis & Consultation Services

Database Management Services

Treatment Services

Healthcare System Strengthening Services



End-User Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Pharmacies

Healthcare Payers

Healthcare Consumers

Healthcare Providers

Hospitals

Home Healthcare Agencies, Nursing Homes, and Assisted Living Facilities

Ambulatory Care Centers

Others End Users



To get leading market solutions, visit the link below: https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/ehealth-market



Regional Landscape section of the EHealth report offers deeper insights into the regulatory framework, current and emerging market trends, production and consumption patterns, supply and demand dynamics, import/export, and presence of major players in each region.



The various regions analyzed in the report include:



North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)



The research provides answers to the following key questions:



What will be the growth rate and the market size of the EHealth industry for the forecast period 2020-2027?

What are the major driving forces expected to impact the development of the EHealth market across different regions?

Who are the major driving forces expected to decide the fate of the industry worldwide?

Who are the prominent market players making a mark in the EHealth market with their winning strategies?

Which industry trends are likely to shape the future of the industry during the forecast period 2020-2027?

What are the key barriers and threats believed to hinder the development of the industry?

What are the future opportunities in the EHealth market?



Table of Content



Chapter 1. Methodology & Sources



1.1. Market Definition



1.2. Research Scope



1.3. Methodology



1.4. Research Sources



1.4.1. Primary



1.4.2. Secondary



1.4.3. Paid Sources



1.5. Market Estimation Technique



Chapter 2. Executive Summary



2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2019-2027



Chapter 3. Key Insights



Chapter 4. eHealth Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis



4.1. eHealth Market Material Segmentation Analysis



4.2. Industrial Outlook



4.2.1. Market indicators analysis



4.2.2. Market drivers analysis



4.2.2.1. Growing Need to Manage Regulatory Compliance Through the Use of eHealth Solutions



4.2.2.2. Need to Curtail the Escalating Healthcare Costs



4.2.3. Market restraints analysis



4.2.3.1. High Cost of Deployment and Maintenance of eHealth Solutions



4.3. Technological Insights



4.4. Regulatory Framework



4.5. Porter's Five Forces Analysis



4.6. Competitive Metric Space Analysis



4.7. Price trend Analysis



4.8. Covid-19 Impact Analysis



Chapter 5. eHealth Market By Product and Services Insights & Trends Revenue (USD Million)



5.1. Product and Services Dynamics & Market Share, 2019 & 2027



5.1.1. eHealth Solutions



5.1.1.1. Electronic Health Records/Electronic Medical Records Solutions



5.1.1.2. Picture Archiving and Communication Systems & Vendor Neutral Archive Systems (PACS & VNAS)



5.1.1.3. Pharmacy Information Systems



5.1.1.4. Medical Apps



5.1.1.5. Laboratory Information Systems (LIS)



5.1.1.6. Personal Health Record & Patient Portals



5.1.1.7. Chronic Care Management Apps



5.1.1.8. Clinical Decision Support Systems



5.1.1.9. Telehealth Solutions



5.1.1.10. Healthcare Information Exchange (HIE)



5.1.1.11. Radiology Information Systems (RIS)



5.1.1.12. E-Prescribing Solutions



5.1.1.13. Cardiovascular Information Systems



5.1.1.14. Other Specialty Information Management Systems



5.1.2. eHealth Services



5.1.2.1. Remote Monitoring Services



5.1.2.2. Diagnosis & Consultation Services



5.1.2.3. Database Management Services



5.1.2.4. Treatment Services



5.1.2.5. Healthcare System Strengthening Services



Chapter 6. eHealth Market By End User Insights & Trends Revenue (USD Million)



Continue….!



Quick Buy--- EHealth Market Research Report At: https://www.emergenresearch.com/select-license/398



Thank you for reading our report. To know more about the customization feature, please get in touch with us, and our team will ensure the report is customized to meet your requirements.

Contact Us:



Eric Lee



Corporate Sales Specialist



Emergen Research | Web: www.emergenresearch.com



Direct Line: +1 (604) 757-9756



E-mail: sales@emergenresearch.com



Facebook | LinkdIn | Twitter | Blogs