Top Key Players in the Global E-Health Services Market: IBM Corporation, Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, GE Healthcare, McKinsey, Motion Computing, Epocrates, Telecare Corp, Proteus Digital Health, Boston Scientific, Cerner



Overview:



E-health is health organization management with the help of information and communication technology (ICT). ICT has been widely used in the form of medical health records and telemedicine. With the help of telemedicine, it is possible Data related to patients, staff and hospital finance stored electronically. This has resulted in a transformation in the way health data store. Initially, the data are recorded manually by medical staff. But now a single unique identification number is required to be entered and all patient data available within seconds. E-health has many advantages over conventional methods of clinical data management such as avoidance of manual records and timely access to patient data. The driving factor for this market growth is the extensive use of healthcare software and ICT, reduce costs, improve quality, availability of infrastructure for the implementation of e-health and safe and adequate storage of data.



Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

EHR

ePrescribing

Telemedicine

Clinical Decision Support

Consumer Health IT



Market segment by Application, split into

Hospitals

Clinics

Others



Key Developments:



For Instance, in 2019, GE Healthcare has received 510 (k) clearance from the FDA Critical Care Suite, a collection of artificial intelligence (AI) algorithms embedded in a mobile X-ray device. Thus, North America has become a place for start-ups and has attracted some technology professionals to work in this region.



The presence of government initiatives and funds in various countries for the adoption of digital systems is expected to boost the market. Health Information Technology for Economic and Clinical Health (HITECH) Act, which was implemented in the US, provided 20 billion USD to hospitals and doctors to support their installation EHRs in hospitals.



Regional Analysis for Market:



For a comprehensive understanding of market dynamics, the global E-Health Services market is analyzed across key geographies namely: United States, China, Europe, Japan, South-east Asia, India, and others. Each of these regions is analyzed on the basis of market findings across major countries in these regions for a macro-level understanding of the market.



