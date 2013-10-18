E Instruments Announces Availability of Gas Sniffer Model 7899

Langhorne, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/18/2013 -- For professionals or homeowners, it is becoming increasingly important to test pipe lines and boilers for gas leaks. E Instruments is pleased to announce they now have the Gas Sniffer Model 7899 available to their customers. Whether a plumber, contractor, home owner, or utility serviceman, this easy to use gas sniffer will make the job easier to effectively and efficiently detect any gas leaks. Equipped with a semiconductor sensor, this piece of equipment is able to provide visual or audio alerts when a gas leak is detected.



A portable gas detector like the 7899 model is becoming increasingly important as it will safely detect propane, butane, and other combustible gases in various pipes throughout the home or place of business. This sensitive gas detector has an automatic zero-drift adjustment and is connected to an 11-inch flexible probe to sense leaks in the hardest to reach places. It is able to detect leaks in canisters, water heaters, and furnaces, as well as tanks and other valves.



The gas sniffer has plenty of advantages, including increased safety. Gas leaks can cause sickness by releasing chemical compounds into the air and affect the indoor air quality of a person’s home or business. Together with the various air quality monitors available from E Instruments, gas sniffers will pinpoint the exact location of a leak resulting from poor seals or welds so contractors know exactly where to work, making their job easier. Looking at the LED screen, the 7899 model can provide a reliable reading by easily determining what type of gas is leaking.



In addition to the sniffer, E Instruments offers a number of combustible gas analyzers that can sense a number of gases and provide easy maintenance for combustion processes, including engines, boilers, heaters, and laboratory analysis. The portable analyzers come with re-calibrated sensors and Bluetooth hookups for immediate response time.



For more information regarding the use of gas sniffers for contractors or homeowners, please call 215-720-1136 or visit their website today.



About E Instruments

E Instruments International manufactures and markets a complete range of innovative instrumentation solutions encompassing Combustion Gas Analyzers, Indoor Air Quality, Calibrators and Test & Measurement equipment’s especially designed for the power, process, industrial, institutional, food, and HVAC markets. E Instruments Calibration Laboratories provide high quality calibration services in a prompt and timely fashion. E Instruments services include Gas Calibrations using EPA protocol gases and NIST Traceable Calibration services in our ISO17025 accredited laboratory. Customer Support and Applications expertise are fundamental to E Instruments’ success.



For more information on E Instruments visit http://www.e-inst.com/.