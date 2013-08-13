E Instruments Announces New E4400 Portable Gas Analyzer

Langhorne, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/13/2013 -- E Instruments, an innovative instrument solution company, is proud to present the new E4400 Portable Gas Analyzer to their product line. The handheld industrial combustion analyzer now has Bluetooth wireless communication available and has been designed for emissions monitoring. Not only that, the E Instruments combustion gas and emissions analyzer also can be used for maintenance, tuning, and combustion processes.



The new model includes many different features such as four gas sensors that have the ability to detect O2, CO, NO, NO2 and a few others. It has a built in printer that is extremely easy to maintain for printing any data that the analyzer receives upon testing, along with metal hose connectors that are unbreakable. The new portable gas analyzer was created with a rugged design, making it one of the most sought after industrial analyzers for furnaces, engines, boilers and other appliances with combustion capabilities. The E4400 hand held gas analyzer has been developed with pre-calibrated gas sensors and is field replaceable.



Some of the few other features included in the new product from E Instruments are pressure and temperature measurement capabilities, a rechargeable battery, internal data memory for 900 tests, and a software package with a USB included. One can count on immediate results that will help reduce emissions, improve indoor air quality and create greater efficiency among appliances. The pre-calibrated feature allows the operator to replace sensors quick and easily, reducing the amount of time that is needed to complete the task.



The features found in the portable combustion gas and emissions analyzer are exclusive to the E4400. The portable gas detector has been designed with the professionals in mind making it durable, rugged and with a long life span. For those who are looking for additional information and specifications on the new E4400 Portable Gas Analyzer please contact E Instruments International.



About E Instruments

E Instruments International manufactures and markets a complete range of innovative instrumentation solutions encompassing Combustion Gas Analyzers, Indoor Air Quality, Calibrators and Test & Measurement equipment’s especially designed for the power, process, industrial, institutional, food, and HVAC markets. E Instruments Calibration Laboratories provide high quality calibration services in a prompt and timely fashion. E Instruments services include Gas Calibrations using EPA protocol gases and NIST Traceable Calibration services in our ISO17025 accredited laboratory. Customer Support and Applications expertise are fundamental to E Instruments’ success.



For more information on E Instruments visit http://www.e-inst.com/