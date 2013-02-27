E Instruments Announces Their New Combustion Gas Analyzer to Product Line

Langhorne, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/27/2013 -- As a well-known manufacturer of a variety of innovative tools and devices, E Instruments announces a new addition to the combustion gas analyzers product line called the BTU 900. Their product line consists of multiple hand held portable devices that are economical when it comes to providing boiler and burner maintenance. It is equipped with numerous features and high efficiency that can be used along with over 90% of all systems. E Instruments has made strides in order to produce innovative and effective gas combustion analyzers that are more efficient, accurate, produce fewer emissions and also increase indoor air quality.



Some of the new features that the BTU 900 combustion analyzer is now equipped with are a wireless Bluetooth communication, unbreakable probe connections, replaceable calibrated sensors and the ability to print to any existing IR printer. Allowing businesses to save money. E Instruments combustion analyzers have the ability to store an abundant amount of data. The economical portable device includes some of the most popular features that users want to see when it comes to analyzing commercial boilers for those in the HVAC industry.



As E Instruments adds on the latest addition to the combustion analyzers, these hand held devices are becoming more effective and efficient as technology increases everyday. They understand the importance of collecting valuable and correct data that is needed for emissions testing and regulation purposes. For those in the heating, ventilation, and air conditioning industry look towards E Instruments products when it comes to testing oil boilers in commercial properties, the proper precautions need to be taken in order to receive optimal results. To make it even easier, E Instruments allows those to use their smartphone in order to scan the QR Code so they can download the videos and instructions instantly for their combustion gas analyzers.



About E Instruments

E Instruments International manufactures and markets a complete range of innovative instrumentation solutions encompassing Combustion Gas Analyzers, Indoor Air Quality, Calibrators and Test & Measurement equipment’s especially designed for the power, process, industrial, institutional, food, and HVAC markets. E Instruments Calibration Laboratories provide high quality calibration services in a prompt and timely fashion. E Instruments services include Gas Calibrations using EPA protocol gases and NIST Traceable Calibration services in our ISO17025 accredited laboratory. Customer Support and Applications expertise are fundamental to E Instruments’ success.



For more information on E Instruments visit http://www.e-inst.com/