E Instruments Features E4400 and E8500 Analyzers Online This May

Langhorne, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/05/2014 -- E Instruments is one of the leading manufacturers and distributors of indoor air monitors and portable exhaust gas and emissions analyzers. This month the company will feature two portable emissions analyzers on their website – the E4400 and E8500. Both offer convenience without sacrificing efficiency and accuracy.



The E4400 specializes in optimization and maintenance, providing low and high range CO measurements and true NOx measurements. The E8500 is also a true emissions analyzer, detecting CO up to 15%, True NOx, and CxHy hydrocarbons measurements. Both devices are useful in EPA emissions monitoring.



Both stationary and mobile internal combustions engines produce gas or diesel fuel runoff. Whether an engine is lean burning at a high air to fuel ratio (AFR) or rich burning at a low AFR, exhaust stack gases from engines can affect performance and the health of people and the surrounding environment. Technicians can use the data gathered through the use of the E4400 and E8500 to tune engines, optimize performance, improve safety measures, and meet and report emissions compliance levels with regulatory authorities.



Local, state, and federal emissions regulations tend to change often and become stricter as time goes on. These requirements are intended to protect the environment and those who live in it, and penalties can be harsh. With the E4400 and E8500, it is now easier than ever to keep up with these changes and make sure facilities are in compliance.



For the best exhaust emissions analyzers and indoor air quality monitors visit E Instruments online or call 215-720-1136



About E Instruments

E Instruments International manufactures and markets a complete range of innovative instrumentation solutions encompassing Emissions Analyzers, Combustion Gas Analyzers, and Indoor Air Quality equipment especially designed for the power, process, industrial, institutional, food, and HVAC markets. E Instruments Calibration Laboratories provide high quality calibration services in a prompt and timely fashion. E Instruments services include Gas Calibrations using EPA protocol gases and NIST Traceable Calibration services in our ISO17025 accredited laboratory. Customer Support and Applications expertise are fundamental to E Instruments’ success.



For more information on E Instruments, visit http://www.e-inst.com/.